GG vs HH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Final

Gohilwad Gladiators will take on Halar Heroes in the final of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

Gohilwad Gladiators finished on top of the league table with three wins from four matches. They registered their third consecutive win in the previous match by defeating the Kutch Warriors by 32 runs.

Meanwhile, Halar Heroes are second in the points table with three wins and a loss, just like Gladiators. They thrashed Sorath Lions by four wickets in their most recent game.

GG vs HH Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Yuvraj Chudasama, Shaurya Sanandia, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Nihar Vaghela (wk), Aum Kanabar, Raxit Mehta, Jyot Chhaya, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad

HH XI

Hitendra Jadeja, Kunal Karamchandani, Arpit Vasavada (c), Kishan Parmar, Chirag Sisodiya, Snell Patel (wk), Parth Chauhan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Pranav Nandha, Sunil Yadav, Navneet Vora

Match Details

GG vs HH, Saurashtra T20 2022, Final

Date and Time: 11st June, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 180 could be par at this venue.

Today’s GG vs HH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Patel is a wonderful glovesman and will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 94 runs so far in four matches.

Batters

V Jadeja will be hoping to lead his side’s batting unit. He hasn’t been able to make a major difference so far and will be expected to have turn on offer.

All-rounders

J Unadkat is immensely experienced and can prove to be a great all-rounder. He is a popular name in IPL and domestic cricket circles in India. Unadkat has scored 74 runs and has also scalped seven wickets. He will be a great captaincy candidate for your GG vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Mankad could also prove to be a valuable player in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 132 runs and has also picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

S Sanandia has been sensational with the ball in hand. He has picked up nine wickets already and will be looking to do more damage.

Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs HH Dream11 prediction team

J Unadkat (GG) – 349 points

S Sanandia (GG) – 311 points

D Jadeja (HH) – 297 points

P Mankad (GG) – 291 points

S Yadav (HH) – 262 points

Important stats for GG vs HH Dream11 prediction team

J Unadkat: 74 runs and 7 wickets

S Sanandia: 9 wickets

D Jadeja: 59 runs and 6 wickets

P Mankad: 132 runs and 2 wickets

S Yadav: 33 runs and 7 wickets

GG vs HH Dream11 Prediction Today

GG vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Patel, C Sisodiya, J Chhaya, V Jadeja, K Parmar, J Unadkat, D Jadeja, P Mankad, S Sanandia, S Yadav, Y Chudasama

Captain: J Unadkat, Vice-Captain: P Mankad

GG vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Patel, J Chhaya, V Jadeja, K Parmar, J Purohit, J Unadkat, D Jadeja, P Mankad, S Sanandia, S Yadav, Y Chudasama

Captain: D Jadeja, Vice-Captain: S Sanandia

