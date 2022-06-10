GG vs HH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 10

Gohilwad Gladiators will take on Halar Heroes in the 10th match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Gohilwad Gladiators have had a pretty strong campaign in the Saurashtra T20 2022 so far. They have won all three of their matches and are currently on top of the points table with six points to their name.

They come into this match after getting the better of the Kutch Warriors by 32 runs.

Meanwhile, Halar Heroes are also having a strong campaign. They have won two of their three matches so far. They defeated the Sorath Lions by four wickets in their most recent match, which helped them climb to third spot in the table.

GG vs HH Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Vishvaraj Jadeja, Nihar Vaghela (wk), Prerak Mankad, Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Raxit Mehta, Jyot Chhaya, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvraj Chudasama, Shaurya Sanandia, Aum Kanabar

HH XI

Arpit Vasavada (c), Kishan Parmar, Chirag Sisodiya, Snell Patel (wk), Parth Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Kunal Karamchandani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Pranav Nandha, Sunil Yadav

Match Details

GG vs HH, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 180 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today's GG vs HH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Patel is a wonderful gloveman and will be the best choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 93 runs so far in three matches.

Batters

V Jadeja will be hoping to lead his side's batting unit. He hasn't been able to make a major difference so far and will be expected to have a turn in form.

All-rounders

P Mankad is immensely experienced and can prove to be a great all-rounder. He has scored 143 runs and has also scalped two wickets. He will be a great captaincy candidate for your GG vs HH Dream11 fantasy team.

The name of J Unadkat needs little further introduction. He is a popular name in IPL and domestic cricket circles. Unadkat has amassed 67 runs and has also picked up four wickets thus far.

Bowlers

D Jadeja has been sensational with the ball in hand. He has picked up five wickets already and will be looking to do more damage. He has also added 34 runs with the bat in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs HH Dream11 prediction team

P Mankad (GG) – 277 points

J Unadkat (GG) – 218 points

D Jadeja (HH) – 217 points

S Sanandia (GG) – 209 points

K Raval (GG) – 203 points

Important stats for GG vs HH Dream11 prediction team

P Mankad: 143 runs and 2 wickets

J Unadkat: 67 runs and 4 wickets

D Jadeja: 34 runs and 5 wickets

S Sanandia: 6 wickets

K Raval: 20 runs and 4 wickets

GG vs HH Dream11 Prediction Today

GG vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Patel, C Sisodiya, N Vora, V Jadeja, H Jadeja, P Mankad, J Unadkat, K Raval, D Jadeja, S Sanandia, S Yadav

Captain: P Mankad, Vice-Captain: J Unadkat

GG vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Patel, C Sisodiya, N Vora, V Jadeja, J Chhaya, P Mankad, J Unadkat, K Raval, D Jadeja, S Sanandia, S Yadav

Captain: K Raval, Vice-Captain: D Jadeja.

