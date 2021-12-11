GG vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 10

Galle Gladiators (GG) will take on Kandy Warriors (KW) in the 10th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.
Galle Gladiators have been in good form in the LPL, winning two of their three matches. Their last game got abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Kandy Warriors are yet to open their account in the LPL. They’ve lost all three of their games and are at the bottom of the table.
GG vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today
GG XI
Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Suminda Lakshan
KW XI
Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (c), Tillakaratne Sampath, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Al-Amin Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed
Match Details
GG vs KW, LPL 2021, Match 10
Date and Time: 11th December, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pitch Report
The surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo generally favors the bowlers a bit and batting could prove to be difficult here. Spinners are expected to stamp their authority on the game and a score of 150 could prove to be par at the venue.
Today’s GG vs KW Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Ben Dunk is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. Dunk is yet to make a major impact in the LPL and will be looking to play a big knock today.
Batter
Rovman Powell was at his destructive best against Dambulla Giants. Not only did he smash 42 runs at a strike rate of 200, he also picked up a wicket in the game.
All-rounder
Samit Patel has been extremely consistent in the LPL, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.5 in addition to scoring 60 runs. He can prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your GG vs KW Dream11 fantasy side.
Bowlers
Noor Ahmad has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball, taking four wickets in the LPL so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs KW Dream11 prediction team
Samit Patel (GG) – 294 points
Rovman Powell (KW) – 243 points
Mohammad Hafeez (GG) – 184 points
Noor Ahmad (KW) – 166 points
Sachindu Colombage (KW) – 155 points
Important stats for GG vs KW Dream11 prediction team
Samit Patel: 60 runs and 7 wickets
Rovman Powell: 53 runs and 1 wicket
Mohammad Hafeez: 36 runs and 4 wickets
Noor Ahmad: 4 wickets
GG vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Dunk, R Powell, B Rajapaksa, C Asalanka, D Gunathilaka, S Patel, M Hafeez, K Mendis, N Ahmad, S Colombage, N Thushara
Captain: S Patel. Vice-captain: R Powell.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Dunk, R Powell, B Rajapaksa, C Asalanka, S Patel, M Hafeez, K Mendis, N Ahmad, S Colombage, N Thushara, A Hossain
Captain: M Hafeez. Vice-captain: B Rajapaksa.
