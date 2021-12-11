GG vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 10

Galle Gladiators (GG) will take on Kandy Warriors (KW) in the 10th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Galle Gladiators have been in good form in the LPL, winning two of their three matches. Their last game got abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Kandy Warriors are yet to open their account in the LPL. They’ve lost all three of their games and are at the bottom of the table.

GG vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Suminda Lakshan

KW XI

Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (c), Tillakaratne Sampath, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Al-Amin Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed

Match Details

GG vs KW, LPL 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 11th December, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo generally favors the bowlers a bit and batting could prove to be difficult here. Spinners are expected to stamp their authority on the game and a score of 150 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s GG vs KW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Dunk is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. Dunk is yet to make a major impact in the LPL and will be looking to play a big knock today.

Batter

Rovman Powell was at his destructive best against Dambulla Giants. Not only did he smash 42 runs at a strike rate of 200, he also picked up a wicket in the game.

All-rounder

Samit Patel has been extremely consistent in the LPL, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.5 in addition to scoring 60 runs. He can prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your GG vs KW Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball, taking four wickets in the LPL so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs KW Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel (GG) – 294 points

Rovman Powell (KW) – 243 points

Mohammad Hafeez (GG) – 184 points

Noor Ahmad (KW) – 166 points

Sachindu Colombage (KW) – 155 points

Important stats for GG vs KW Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel: 60 runs and 7 wickets

Rovman Powell: 53 runs and 1 wicket

Mohammad Hafeez: 36 runs and 4 wickets

Noor Ahmad: 4 wickets

GG vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

GG vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Dunk, R Powell, B Rajapaksa, C Asalanka, D Gunathilaka, S Patel, M Hafeez, K Mendis, N Ahmad, S Colombage, N Thushara

Captain: S Patel. Vice-captain: R Powell.

GG vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Dunk, R Powell, B Rajapaksa, C Asalanka, S Patel, M Hafeez, K Mendis, N Ahmad, S Colombage, N Thushara, A Hossain

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: M Hafeez. Vice-captain: B Rajapaksa.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Samya Majumdar