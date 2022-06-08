GG vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 8

The Gohilwad Gladiators (GG) will take on the Kutch Warriors (KW) in the eighth match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

The Gohilwad Gladiators began their campaign by beating the Zalawad Royals in their first match by six wickets. They followed that up with another three-wicket win over the Sorath Lions and will hope to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Kutchh Warriors.

The Kutch Warriors haven’t been able to make a mark in their last three encounters. They have suffered two defeats in their last three matches and were beaten by the Zalawad Royals in their most recent game. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points to their name.

GG vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Vishvaraj Jadeja, Nihar Vaghela (wk), Prerak Mankad, Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Raxit Mehta, Jyot Chhaya, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Yuvraj Chudasama, Shaurya Sanandia, Aum Kanabar

KW XI

Alok Ranjan, Harvik Desai (wk), Krishnakant Pathak, Samarth Vyas, Arth Yadav, Agnivesh Ayachi (C), Kushang Patel, Dev Dand, Ramesh Padiyachi, Ruchit Ahir, Vandit Jivrajani

Match Details

GG vs KW, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 08 June 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 150 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s GG vs KW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Desai will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 77 runs in three matches so far.

Batters

S Vyas has been the leader of his side’s batting unit and has done an astounding job. He scored a century at a strike rate of 172.88 in the most recent match against the Zalawad Royals. Vyas has amassed 141 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

K Raval is a wonderful all-rounder who will hope to have a major influence on the game. He has scored 20 runs and has also picked up four wickets in the tournament.

P Mankad is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 83 runs and has also scalped a wicket thus far. He could prove to be a reliable captaincy pick for your GG vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

K Patel is expected to lead his side’s bowling unit. He has picked up seven wickets in three games.

S Sanandia has also been in majestic form with the ball and has provided breakthroughs regularly. He has scalped six wickets in just two matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs KW Dream11 prediction team

K Patel (KW) – 233 points

S Vyas (KW) – 224 points

S Sanandia (GG) – 201 points

K Raval (GG) – 181 points

P Mankad (GG) – 174 points

Important stats for GG vs KW Dream11 prediction team

K Patel: Seven wickets

S Vyas: 141 runs

S Sanandia: Six wickets

K Raval: 20 runs and four wickets

P Mankad: 83 runs and one wicket

GG vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today

GG vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Desai, S Vyas, K Pathak, R Mehta, K Raval, P Mankad, J Unadkat, K Patel, S Sanandia, Y Chudasama, A Ayachi

Captain: P Mankad, Vice-Captain: K Patel

GG vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Desai, S Vyas, K Pathak, R Mehta, V Jadeja, K Raval, P Mankad, J Unadkat, K Patel, S Sanandia, A Ayachi

Captain: S Vyas, Vice-Captain: S Sanandia

