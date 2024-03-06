GG vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 6th March, 2024

The Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in match 13 of WPL 2024 on Wednesday, March 6, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Giants' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and the only chance they have is to win all of their remaining four matches and hope the other results go their way. It has been a struggle for Beth Mooney's side with both bat and ball, and after being battered by RCB in the reverse fixture, they'll look to be more competitive this time around.

RCB treated their home fans to a stellar victory in their final group-stage match in Bangalore, with Smriti Mandhana's 50-ball 80 setting them off as they scored 198/3 in 20 overs, defending it with ease. Now placed second on the points table, Mandhana and Co. will look to move to the top with a win here.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Ekta Bisht (BOWL) (RCB)

Veteran left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht was RCB's most expensive buy at the auction. She played her first match of the season against the UP Warriorz, but bowled only a single over. While her ownership is understandably low, she could be a valuable Dream11 differential for this match.

One of the most economical and experienced Indian bowlers, Ekta has picked up 53 wickets in 42 T20I matches at a staggering economy rate of 5.30 and a bowling average of 14.71. Those numbers make for impressive viewing, and against a team like GG that has struggled against left-arm spinners, she could really get in among the wickets.

Despite the presence of Australian left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, Ekta should bowl 3-4 overs in this one, and is a Dream11 differential worth taking a punt on.

#2 Mannat Kashyap (BOWL) (GG)

20-year-old Mannat Kashyap picked up her first wicket of WPL 2024 in GG's last outing against the Delhi Capitals, finishing with miserly figures of 1/16 in three overs. The young left-arm spinner was one of the team's best bowlers on the night, keeping the aggression of the dangerous DC batting lineup in check.

Mannat is the only member in this GG side to feature in India's most recent T20I squad against Australia, and with the team in a dire situation, they need players like her to step up. After her solid bowling effort against DC, she should get to complete her full quota of overs against RCB.

For those looking for a Dream11 differential from Gujarat to fill up a spot in the squad, Mannat Kashyap is someone you should consider.

#1 Kathryn Bryce (ALL) (GG)

Kathryn Bryce bowling for The Blaze in the Charlotte Edwards Cup

Kathryn Bryce has been a constant for the Gujarat Giants throughout the season, and while her performances haven't been great, she has been consistent with the ball. Moreover, despite the tough opponents they've faced, she has maintained respectable bowling figures in most of their matches.

The Scottish bowling all-rounder is the Giants' 5th overseas player allowed to play because she's from an associate nation. With her picking up only two wickets and not scoring too many runs either, her low ownership is understandable.

However, she has a very high points ceiling, and being an all-rounder in a struggling batting unit, the chances of her getting a batting opportunity in this match are very high. She is a solid Dream11 differential for this match.