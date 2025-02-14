GG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 14, 2025

The Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the curtain-raiser of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 14, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The Giants will play in front of their home fans for the first time in the WPL. After back-to-back disappointing campaigns where they ended up with wooden spoons, they'll look to turn it around this time with Ashleigh Gardner leading the side.

Smriti Mandhana's RCB has had to deal with some injury troubles, with key players like Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Sobhana ruled out of the season. Nevertheless, they have enough firepower and finesse in their ranks to mount a solid title defense.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

#3 Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG)

Left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar is a surprisingly overlooked Dream11 option going into the first match of WPL 2025. The Gujarat Giants' bowler finished seventh in the highest wicket-takers list last season, picking up 10 wickets in eight matches at a miserly economy rate of 7.13.

In her four T20I appearances for India, Tanuja has an exceptional economy rate of 4.75 and has been very unlucky to have only one wicket to her name. She has a high dot ball percentage, and that should help her from a Dream11 perspective this season.

With the wicket at the Kotambi Stadium expected to assist spinners, a consistent and reliable option like Tanuja Kanwar could be a sensible differential pick.

#2 Kim Garth (BOWL) (RCB)

Kim Garth (center) picked up a five-wicket haul in her first match in the WPL.

Kim Garth, who was the highest wicket-taker for the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the WPL, will now play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2025. The Australian seam-bowling all-rounder was called up as a replacement for Kate Cross and is expected to command a place in the playing XI.

Garth picked up 11 wickets in only seven matches in the WPL, including a five-wicket haul against the UP Warriorz. A consistent wicket-taker capable of bowling at all stages of the match, she'll be key in supporting Renuka Singh in RCB's pace battery, bowling the tough overs against experienced batters like Deandra Dottin.

It's a surprise to see an established overseas cricketer like Garth with proven performances in the WPL having differential level ownership. She could be a powerful Dream11 differential pick.

#1 Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG)

Harleen Deol is expected to bat at No.3 for the Gujarat Giants, and it's a surprise to see such an experienced batter who bats very high up the order passed over when it comes to Dream11 selection. Deol was one of Gujarat's best batters in the inaugural edition of the WPL and was their second-highest run-scorer that season. A knee injury ruled her out early in WPL 2024.

A technically solid and composed batter with the ability to anchor the innings, Deol is a run accumulator around whom the innings can be built. She is also a very capable boundary-hitter and had the highest number of 4s for the Giants in WPL 2023.

The higher up the batting order you play, the higher your Dream11 point ceiling is in any form of cricket, and Harleen Deol could be a great differential option for your teams.

