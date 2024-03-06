GG vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 6, 2024

The Gujarat Giants Women (GG) will be locking horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) in the 13th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be hosting this GG vs RCB clash on Wednesday (March 6).

The Gujarat Giants Women have lost four games in a row, with their recent loss coming against the Delhi Capitals Women. Their bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Capitals Women to 163/8 before their batters faltered and fell short by 25 runs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, meanwhile, are coming off a win. After being put in to bat, the RCB Women scored 198 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then backed up their batters and limited the UP Warriorz to 175/8.

Ahead of the GG vs RCB contest on Wednesday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner (GG) – 9 Credits

Ashleigh Gardner celebrating a wicket. (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Ashleigh Gardner of Gujarat Giants Women had a very good outing against the Delhi Capitals Women in their previous game. With the ball, she was a bit expensive but picked up the key wickets of Jess Jonassen and Arundhati Reddy to register figures of 2/37.

Chasing 164, Gardner kept her side in the hunt. She hit five boundaries and a maximum to score 40 off 31 balls before falling in the 15th over. Gardner can contribute to all facets of the game and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the GG vs RCB game.

#2 Ellyse Perry (RCB) – 9 Credits

Ellyse Perry receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry was fantastic with the bat against the UP Warriorz in their last fixture. She put up a sensational 95-run partnership with her skipper Smriti Mandhana to power her side to 198, which they defended successfully.

Perry scored 58 off 37 balls, comprising four boundaries and as many sixes. Perry has scored 133 runs in four games so far in the WPL 2024 and with the way she has been batting, you can rely on her to fetch you points on Tuesday.

#1 Smriti Mandhana (RCB) – 9 Credits

Smriti Mandhana receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Smriti Mandhana is leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women from the front in the ongoing edition of the WPL. She is the leading run-scorer in the competition, having amassed 219 runs in five outings at a hefty average of 43.80.

Mandhana was outstanding against the UP Warriorz. She came out all guns blazing and scored a quickfire 50-ball 80. It included 10 boundaries and three biggies. With the kind of form she is in, she is a great pick as captain for your Dream11 side for the GG vs RCB contest.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Ellyse Perry Smriti Mandhana 0 votes