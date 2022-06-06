GG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 6

Gohilwad Gladiators will take on Sorath Lions in the sixth match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Monday.

Gohilwad Gladiators made a winning start to the competition. They defeated Zalawad Royals in the opening match. Their bowling unit led the way with a superb performance, allowing the batters to complete a routine run-chase.

Meanwhile, Sorath Lions have had a polar opposite beginning to their campaign. Zalawad Royals got the better of them by six wickets in the opening fixture. Both the batting and bowling departments were equally responsible for the loss.

GG vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Raxit Mehta, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Saurya Sanandiya, Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Aum Kanabar, Jyot Chhaya, Nihar Vaghela

SL XI

Chirag Jani, Siddhant Rana, Chirag Pathak, Sattyajeetsinh Gohil, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Abrar Shaikh, Devang Karmata, Divyaraj Chauhan, Kashyap Suva, Karan Patel, Jay Chauhan

Match Details

GG vs SUS, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 6th June, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 150 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s GG vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Gohel is a wonderful glovesman and will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 112 runs in two matches so far.

Batters

B Chudasama has done a fairly decent job with the bat. He has score 37 runs so far and has plenty of power-hitting potential.

All-rounders

P Mankad is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major influence on his side. He scored 82 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last game. He will be a great captaincy pick for your GG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Jani is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 58 runs and has also scalped two wickets thus far.

Bowlers

S Batham is expected to lead his side’s bowling unit. He has picked up four wickets in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs SL Dream11 prediction team

T Gohel (SL) – 186 points

P Mankad (GG) – 153 points

C Jani (SL) – 146 points

S Batham (SL) – 116 points

Y Chudasama (GG) – 101 points

Important stats for GG vs SL Dream11 prediction team

T Gohel: 112 runs

P Mankad: 82 runs and 1 wicket

C Jani: 58 runs and 2 wickets

S Batham: 4 wickets

Y Chudasama: 3 wickets

GG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today

GG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Gohel, B Chudasama, R Mehta, S Rana, V Jadeja, P Mankad, C Jani, J Unadkat, S Batham, Y Chudasama, S Sanandia

Captain: P Mankad, Vice-Captain: C Jani

GG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Gohel, B Chudasama, R Mehta, S Rana, V Jadeja, P Mankad, C Jani, J Unadkat, S Batham, Y Chudasama, J Chauhan

Captain: T Gohel, Vice-Captain: J Unadkat

