GG vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Eliminator 1

Eliminator 1 of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 will see the Saffron Strikers (SS) lock horns with the Ginger Generals (GG) at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

The Generals come into the game on the back of a couple of big wins and will fancy their chances of going the distance in the Spice Isle T10 League. However, they face a strong Saffron Strikers side who have a lot of balance and depth to fall back on. Despite losing their previous game, the Strikers will bank on their big guns Lendon Lawrence and Ryan John to shine through. With both teams eager to stay alive in their quest for glory, a cracking game beckons in Grenada.

GG v SS Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Lendon Lawrence, Dillon Douglas, Heron Campbell, Ryan John (c), Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles, Clint Chasteau, Jevon Andrew (wk), Levanghn Lewis, Darius Martin and Josh Thomas.

GG XI

Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), McDonald Daniel, Denroy Charles, Sam Charles (wk), Larry Edwards, Kimo Peters, Javel St. Paul, Charles Reynold and Redhead Nicklaus.

Match Details

GG vs SS, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Eliminator 1

Date and Time: 16th April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Grenada with some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue and in this format.

Today’s GG vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lendon Lawrence: Lendon Lawrence was the star of the show for the Saffron Strikers in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire 46 at the top of the order. Lawrence has often come up with fine knocks in the tournament with his form making him a fine option in your GG vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kimani Melius: Kimani Melius was the standout batter for Ginger Generals in their win over the Strikers. His explosive batting ability was on full show with a 23-ball 61 to show for his efforts. Like Lawrence, Melius is also in fine form coming into the game, holding him in good stead.

All-rounder

Johann Jeremiah: Johann Jeremiah has been decent for the Generals this season with handy contributions with the bat. Although he has been used sparingly on the bowling front, Jeremiah's potential with the bat should earn him a spot in your GG vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kem Charles: Kem Charles is the leading wicket-taker in the Spice Isle T10 League with 12 wickets in just eight games. Charles has been brilliant with the new ball and has done well in the death overs too. With the conditions suiting the bowlers, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in GG vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Kimani Melius (GG)

Roland Cato (GG)

Kem Charles (SS)

Important stats for GG vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Kimani Melius - 200 runs in 8 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 25.00.

Johann Jeremiah - 199 runs in 8 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 28.42.

Kem Charles - 12 wickets in 8 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 10.25.

GG vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

GG vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, K Melius, R Cato, D Douglas, D Charles, R John, J Jeremiah, K Charles, E Larry, R Nicklaus and J Thomas.

Captain: K Melius. Vice-captain: K Charles.

GG vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lawrence, K Melius, R Cato, D Douglas, D Charles, M Joseph, J Jeremiah, K Charles, K Peters, R Nicklaus and J Thomas.

Captain: K Melius. Vice-captain: M Joseph.

