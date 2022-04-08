GG vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 8

Ginger Generals will take on Saffron Strikers in the eighth match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Friday.

Ginger Generals have won both their league matches so far and are on top of the points table. They scored a total of 133 in the previous match and ended up securing a 51-run victory. They will be looking to continue with the same momentum.

Meanwhile, Saffron Strikers have won one of their two matches thus far and are fourth in the standings. They secured a nice Super Over victory in the last game.

GG vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Samuel Charles (wk), Roland Cato (c), George Keone, Lindon Mason, Kimani Melius, MC Donald, Charles Reynold, Kimo Peters, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Gilon Tyson

SS XI

Dillon Douglas, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Jevon Andrew, Kem Charles, Heron Campbell, Jelani George, Nicoby John, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas

Match Details

GG vs SS, Spice Isle T10, Match 8

Date and Time: 8th April, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s GG vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Charles is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is likely to have a strong influence from behind the stumps.

Batters

D Douglas is an excellent player who is his side’s leading run-scorer. He has amassed 50 runs in two games so far.

All-rounders

M Donald Daniel is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 34 runs and has also picked up three wickets. He will be a great captaincy pick for your GG vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Reynold is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scalped four wickets in two matches so far.

Bowlers

K Charles seems to be in good form at the moment. He has taken three wickets thus far and will be eyeing more success.

Top 5 best players to pick in GG vs SS Dream11 prediction team

M Donald Daniel (GG) – 155 points

C Reynold (GG) – 140 points

K Peters (GG) – 115 points

K Charles (SS) – 112 points

D Douglas (SS) – 107 points

Important stats for GG vs SS Dream11 prediction team

M Donald Daniel: 34 runs and 3 wickets

C Reynold: 4 wickets

K Peters: 3 wickets

D Douglas: 50 runs

GG vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today

GG vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Charles, D Douglas, K Melius, R Cato, M Donald Daniel, C Reynold, K Peters, R John, K Charles, R Nicklaus, D Martin

Captain: M Donald Daniel, Vice-Captain: D Douglas

GG vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Charles, L Lawrence, D Douglas, K Melius, R Cato, M Donald Daniel, C Reynold, K Charles, R Nicklaus, D Martin, E Larry

Captain: C Reynold, Vice-Captain: K Charles

