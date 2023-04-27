GG vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 5

The fifth match of the Spice Isle T10 will see the Ginger Generals go up against the Saffron Strikers (GG vs SS) on Thursday, April 27. The National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GG vs SS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Ginger Generals are third in the points table after their opening match against the Nutmeg Warriors was abandoned due to rain. Having shared the points to start their campaign, they will now look to get their first win on the board.

The Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, lost their opening match against the Bay Leaf Blasters by 10 runs and are fifth in the points table. They will be keen to bounce back in what should be an exciting Spice Isle T10 contest on Thursday.

GG vs SS Match Details

The fifth match of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on April 27 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Ginger Generals vs Saffron Strikers, Spice Isle T10 2023, Match 5.

Date and Time: April 27, 2023, 9:30 pm IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

GG vs SS Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, but there may not be much in the surface for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 92 runs.

GG vs SS Form Guide (Last Match)

Ginger Generals: A.

Saffron Strikers: L.

GG vs SS probable playing 11s for today’s match

GG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Ginger Generals ahead of this Spice Isle T10 match.

GG Probable Playing 11

Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), McDonald Daniel, Edward Larry, George Keone, Charles Reynold, Samuel Charles (wk), Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus, Adrian Thomas.

SS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Saffron Strikers heading into this all-important fixture.

SS Probable Playing 11

Lendon Lawrence (wk), Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Jevon Andrew, Kem Charles, Heron Campbell, Jelani George, Nicoby John, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas.

GG vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Lendon Lawrence (One match, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 273.9)

Lendon Lawrence will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must-have pick for your GG vs SS Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 63 runs in the first match at a staggering strike rate of 273.9 and will certainly want to keep that going.

Top Batter pick

Johnnel Eugene (One match, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 143.5)

Johnnel Eugene is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He scored 33 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 143.5, making him a solid option for your fantasy outfit for this contest.

Top All-rounder pick

Rishon Williams (One match, 68 runs, Strike Rate: 183.8)

Rishon Williams is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this Spice Isle T10 2023 match’s proceedings. He scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 183.8 in his side's opening match.

While he is yet to contribute with the ball in this tournament, Williams could still prove to be an excellent pick for your GG vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Darel Cyrus (One match, one wicket, Economy Rate: 6.5)

Darel Cyrus is a promising fast bowler who can rack up good speeds and get the ball to move around. He picked up one wicket in the opening match at an economy rate of 6.5 and is expected to play an important role for his team in this game as well.

GG vs SS match captain and vice-captain choices

Rishon Williams

Rishon Williams could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy of your GG vs SS Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 183.8 in the opening match and will be raring to go once again.

Johann Jeremiah

Johann Jeremiah could be a wise vice-captaincy choice for your fantasy team for this game as he can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and ball. He scored 21 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 161.54.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GG vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rishon Williams: 68 runs in one match.

Darel Cyrus: One wicket in one match.

Ryan John: 11 runs in one match.

Shermon Lewis: One wicket in one match.

Mathew Anil: 17 runs in one match.

GG vs SS match expert tips

Rishon Williams could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your GG vs SS Dream11 fantasy team as he has been in blazing-hot form. Given his all-round abilities, he could get you plenty of points by contributing with both bat and ball.

GG vs SS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

Ginger Generals vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Prediction - Spice Isle T10

Ginger Generals vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence, Jervin Gian Benjamin.

Batters: Mathew Anil, Johnnel Eugene, Stephen Naitram.

All-rounders: Johann Jeremiah, Rishon Williams, Ryan John.

Bowlers: Redhead Nicklaus, Shermon Lewis, Darel Cyrus.

