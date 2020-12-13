GGC vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 14th, 2020

Gazi Group Chattogram take on Gemcon Khulna in the first Qualifier of the Bangabandhu T20 2020 tournament.

With seven wins in their eight group-stage games in the Bangabandhu T20, Gazi Group Chattogram have been the best team in the league stage of the tournament, finishing as the table toppers. Their only loss in the Bangabandhu T20 came against Beximco Dhaka by seven runs.

Tournament favourites Chattogram have already beaten Khulna in two Bangabandhu T20 matches, doing so by nine and three wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, Gemcon Khulna have had four wins in eight games in the ongoing 2020 Bangabandhu T20 tournament. However, they are coming off losses in their last two games and have a lot to do to pull off an upset against the table toppers Chattogram.

Bangabandhu T20: Squads to choose from:

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Sanjit Saha, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan.

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu.

Predicted Playing-11s

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam.

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Mashrafe Mortaza, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain.

Match Details

Match: Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna, Qualifier 1

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 14th December, 2020, 5:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament has been a balanced one. However, racking up tall scores while batting first hasn’t been easy and neither has chasing too.

Both pacers and spinners have found something off the pitch. Considering that both sides have decent batting units, the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first, though.

The average score on this pitch in the last ten Bangabandhu T20 games has been 137 runs, but both teams would consider 150 runs as a par score.

GKH vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GKH vs GGC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nahidul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar. Vice-Captain: Liton Das.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman.