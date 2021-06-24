GGC vs MSC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 24, 2021

The Gazi Group Cricketers will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Super League match of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

The Gazi Group Cricketers finished fourth in the Group stage with 14 points. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club finished just a spot behind them with 13 points. The Gazi Group Cricketers are placed fifth in the Super League table while Mohammedan Sporting Club are sixth. Both teams are coming off a loss from their previous games.

Let us take a look at three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for this Dhaka T20 League encounter.

#3 Parvez Hossain Emon

Wicket-keeper batsman Parvez Hossain Emon has scored 263 runs for Mohammedan Sporting Club in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League. He also scored 46 off 35 balls in their last match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. Parvez is a reliable top-order batsman and should be in your Dream11 team.

#2 Mahmudullah

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Gazi Group Cricketers all-rounder Mahmudullah is having a fine run with both bat and ball in the tournament. He has scored 199 runs in two fifties with an unbeaten 62 for his highest score.

Mahmudullah has also picked up as many as 17 wickets with the ball. He is the leading wicket-taker for Gazi Group Cricketers in this Dhaka T20 League. The Bangladesh national has best figures of 3/14 and bowls at an economy of 6.22.

The Gazi Group Cricketers skipper can earn you extra points with his all-round abilities and is a vital pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Mahedi Hasan

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Mahedi Hasan, just like Mahmudullah, has contributed with both bat and ball. The Gazi Group Cricketers all-rounder has scored 236 runs and is the team's third-highest run-scorer. He has also picked up 14 wickets, bowling at an economy of 6.40 and has been equally effective with the ball.

Hasan displayed his all-round abilities when his team played their last match against Prime Bank Cricket Club. He first scored 33 runs with the bat and then picked up two wickets while giving away just 12 runs. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the clash between Gazi Group Cricketers and Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka T20 league.

