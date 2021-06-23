GGC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 24th, 2021

Gazi Group Cricketers will square off against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Super League match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Gazi Group Cricketers are currently placed fifth in the Super League table with 15 points. They have won seven out of the fourteen matches they have played thus far.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club see themselves in sixth position with 13 points. They have won only six of their fourteen matches and are desperately looking for a win.

Squads to choose from

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon, Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Probable Playing XIs

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Akbar Ali, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Mohiuddin Tareq

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Hider, Ruyel Miah, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Match Details

Match: Gazi Group Cricketers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

Date and Time: June 24th, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has provided a balanced contest between the bat and the ball. Fast bowlers get assistance in the initial stages while batting becomes easier as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bowl first.

GGC vs MSC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GGC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Sukkur, Akbar Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Captain: Mahedi Hasan Vice-captain: Mahmudullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Sukkur, Shamsur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Abu Jayed

Captain: Soumya Sarkar Vice-captain: Shuvagata Hom

