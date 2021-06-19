GGC vs PDSC Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League Match – June 19th, 2021

Gazi Group Cricketers will take on Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in the Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League.

Gazi Group Cricketers have won seven of their 11 matches so far. They are fourth in the league table, two points behind Prime Doleshwar. Gazi Group Cricketers are on a five-match winning streak and recently defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club are second in the Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League. They too have won seven of their 11 matches. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club lost two fixtures while two matches ended without a result.

They have 16 points to their name and a Net Run Rate of 0.762. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club's last match against Old Dohs Sporting Club ended without a result and they are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Squads to choose from:

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah (C), Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed and Zakir Hasan.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Predicted Playing XI

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah (C), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Sharifullah, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Farhad Reza (c), Kamrul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Enamul Haque Jnr, Shafiqul Islam.

Match Details

Match: Gazi Group Cricketers vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 19th June, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The Sher-e-Bangla pitch is balanced and has a bit of something for both bowlers and batsmen. The batsmen will need to get themselves settled before trying to switch gears. Batting could prove to be difficult in the second innings. The average score here is 130.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GGC vs PDSC)

GGC vs PDSC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Uzzaman, S Sarkar, M Haque, S Patwari, S Hassan, Mahmudullah, M Hasan, N Ahmed, M Islam, Sharifullah, K I Rabbi

Captain: Mahedi Hasan, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Uzzaman, S Sarkar, M Haque, S Patwari, S Hassan, Mahmudullah, A Haque, M Hasan, N Ahmed, Sharifullah, K I Rabbi

Captain: Soumya Sarkar, Vice-Captain: Nasum Ahmed

