GGC vs PDSC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 19th, 2021

In the first Super League match of Dhaka T20 League 2021, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club (PDSC) will lock horns with Gazi Group Cricketers (GGC) on June 19.

Both teams had a satisfying tour during the group stage matches. Gazi Group Cricketers finished fourth in the points table, while Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club finished second.

Earlier in the month, when these two teams met each other in the group stage of Dhaka T20, the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club emerged victorious as they registered a win by 37 runs.

Both teams will be aiming to mark the start of the Super League on a positive note. With that in mind, here are three players who could be your captain and vice-captain pick for the Dhaka T20 match between Gazi Group Cricketers and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club.

#3 Kamrul Islam Rabbi

The right-arm fast bowler of Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Dhaka T20 league so far. He has 20 wickets to his name this season.

More often than not, he has been his captain's go-to bowler. He can be as effective in death overs as he is with the new ball.

#2 Soumya Sarkar

Gazi Group Cricketers’ opening batsman Soumya Sarkar is a powerful striker of the ball. He is the club's second-highest run-getter, with a total of 235 runs. He can be a handy bowler who can provide the team with a few tight overs and has a knack of picking up wickets as well.

#1 Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah will lead GGC in Dhaka T20 2021

Gazi Group Cricketers' skipper Mahamudullah has led his side from the front. He has perfectly imbibed the role of an all-rounder for his team. Being the highest wicket-taker for his team, Mahamudullah has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament so far.

With the bat, Mahamudullah has played a crucial role for his team. He holds the middle-order together and scores runs quickly. He has scored 179 runs, including two fifties.

The Bangladesh all-rounder is the perfect candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the upcoming Dhaka T20 game.

