GGC vs SJDC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 26th, 2021

At the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the Gazi Group Cricketers (GGC) will face the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (SJDC) in a Super League match of the Dhaka T20 League 2021.

Gazi Group Cricketers finished fourth in the group stage, while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club finished in sixth spot. SJDC and the GGC are fourth and fifth in the Super League table, respectively.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your D11 team for the Dhaka T20 League 2021 encounter on June 26.

#3 Ziaur Rahman

Bangladesh v West Indies - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014

Ziaur Rahman, the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club’s all-rounder, was instrumental in fetching wins for his team in the group stage matches. His ability to bat and bowl has been critical to his team's success.

Ziaur played a pivotal role in the team's last victory over Abahani Limited, where he took two wickets and also batted well for 22 runs at a strike rate of 244.4.

#2 Mahmudullah

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Mahmudullah, the Gazi Group Cricketers’ all-rounder, is enjoying a good tournament with both the bat and the ball. He has 207 runs, including two fifties, with his highest score being an undefeated 62.

With the ball, Mahmudullah has taken as many as 17 wickets. He is currently the highest wicket-taker for the Gazi Group Cricketers in the Dhaka T20 League. Mahmudullah has bowled at an economy rate of 6.34 and has best figures of 3/14.

#1 Mahedi Hasan

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Mahedi Hasan has made an impact with both the bat and the ball. The Gazi Group Cricketers’ all-rounder has 328 runs to his name and is the team's highest run-scorer. He has also been efficient with the ball having taken 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.32.

Hasan showed his all-round skills in the previous match against Mohammedan Sporting Club. With the bat, he scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 158.6, while with the ball, he took two key wickets. Hasan is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the upcoming encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee