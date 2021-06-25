GGC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League - June 26, 2021

The Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play against each other in the Super League of the Dhaka Premier League at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

One win, two defeats and a no-result this is the story of Gazi Group Cricketers so far in the Super League stage. They are less threatening to the opposition and aren’t that good compared to their performances in the round-robin stage. However, they will look to turn the tables in this upcoming encounter.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have bagged three wins and just one defeat in the Super League. They are looking in good touch going into the business end of the tournament. The team, however, will need to be consistent with their performances going forward in the competition.

Squads to choose from:

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Probable Playing XIs:

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah(c), Akbar Ali(wk), Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohiuddin Tarek, Mominul Haque, Nahid Hasan, Rakibul Atik, Shahadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Nurul Hasan(c)(wk), Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Shykat Ali, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman

Match Details:

Match: Gazi Group Cricketers vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Super League

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Date and Time (IST): 26th June, 6:00 PM

Pitch report

The Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium saw a lot of rainfall in the past one week and the dampness on the wicket will stay for a few more days in the tournament. The slowness on the surface can be used well by medium pacers and spinners. The forecast looks good for this encounter and fans can expect a complete game.

Dhaka Premier League 2021 Dream11 fantasy suggestions (GGC vs SJDC)

GGC vs SJDC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shykat Ali, Mahmadullah, Ziaur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohiuddin Tarek, Ebadot Hossain, Sohrawordi Shuvo

Captain: Mahedi Hasan Vice-captain: Mahmadullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shykat Ali, Mahmadullah, Ziaur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Rakibul Atik

Captain: Mominul Haque Vice-captain: Yasir Ali

