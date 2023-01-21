GGI vs AMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Oman D20 will see the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) square off against the Amerat Royals (AMR) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the GGI vs AMR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Gubrah Giants have played five matches in the tournament and have won two and have lost as many. They are currently fourth in the points table with five points to their name.

Meanwhile, the Amerat Royals are also having a mediocre time in the tournament. They have played four matches so far and have won two of them while losing the other two. They are currently fifth in the points table with four points under their belt.

GGI vs AMR Match Details

The 23rd match of the Oman D20 will be played on January 21 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to start at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GGI vs AMR, Match 23

Date and Time: January 21, 2023, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

GGI vs AMR, Pitch Report

The pitch has looked generally good for batting and a 150 plus score seems quite achievable. However, bowlers who can use their variations at the correct time and with proper guile will be effective on the pitch.

Last five matches on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average score batting first: 150

Average score batting second: 142

GGI vs AMR Form Guide

GGI - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

AMR - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

GGI vs AMR Probable Playing XI

GGI Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Gubrah Giants Probable Playing XI

Arun Dev, Narayan Saishiv, Sagar Gowtham, Muhammad Raheem, Prabhakaran Kannan, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Sajeev Mohanan, Vijayanand Dhayanandan, GL Yashas, and Suhil Kanagaraj.

AMR Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Amerat Royals Probable Playing XI

Pratik Athavale, Vinayak Shukla, Shahrukh Khan-I, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Karan Sonavale, Yasir Ali-II, Faisal Shah, Sankata Prasad, Hemal Tandel, and Mohit Patel-I.

GGI vs AMR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pratik Athavale

Pratik Athavale has been consistent with the bat and has also shown good skill behind the stumps. He is the safest pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Karan Sonavale

Amongst the batters available for the match, Karan Sonavale has been the most consistent. He is one of the safest choices in this category.

All-rounder

Rafiullah-M

Rafiullah-M has been performing with both the bat and the ball for his team in this tournament. He is one such player you cannot miss out on in this match.

Bowler

Prabhakaran Kannan

Prabhakaran Kannan has been in good form with the ball this tournament. His wicket-taking ability makes him the best choice from the bowler's category.

GGI vs AMR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rafiullah-M

Rafiullah is in fine form with both the bat and the ball. His consistency in this tournament makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Gowtham Sagar

Gowtham Sagar has been doing really well in this tournament. His all-round consistency makes him one of the best point multipliers for the match.

5 Must-Picks for GGI vs AMR, Match 23

Pratik Athavale

Karan Sonavale

Rafiullah-M

Prabhakaran Kannan

Gowtham Sagar

Gubrah Giants vs Amerat Royals Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. But a one-sided affair should not be expected as the bowlers will also be able to influence the course of the match. Striking the perfect balance between players of all categories will be the right way to go.

Gubrah Giants vs Amerat Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Pratik Athavale

Batters: K Sonavale, V Shukla, M Raheem

All-rounders: Rafiullah-M, J Ramanandi, K Natarajan, G Sagar

Bowlers: F Shah, P Kannan, G Yashas

Gubrah Giants vs Amerat Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Greand League

