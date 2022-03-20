GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League, Match 27

The Ghubrah Giants (GGI) will lock horns with the Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 27th match of the Oman D10 League at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Sunday.

The Ghubrah Giants are sixth in the standings, having won three out of their six matches. They defeated the Amerat Royals by seven runs in their previous outing. The Bousher Busters, on the other hand, are third in the table, winning four out of their six games. They registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over the Khuwair Warriors in their last match.

GGI vs BOB Probable Playing 11 Today

GGI XI

Abdullah Faizan, Adeel Abbas, Eameen Habib, Dean Foxcroft, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Kashif Ali, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Pranav Mehta (WK), Shahzad Muhammed.

BOB XI

Adnan Sulehri, Ajanthan Panchalimgam, Hammad Ifraq, Pruthvi Machhi, Shubo Pal, Ajay Lalcheta, Asif Khan, Fawad Ali, Sufyan Mehmood, Abdul Rauf (WK), Bilal Muhammad Shah.

Match Details

GGI vs BOB, Oman D10 League, Match 27

Date and Time: 20th March 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is an absolute belter. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the up. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 118 runs.

Today’s GGI vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Rauf: Rauf has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 219.35 in six Oman D10 League outings. The Bousher Busters star could be a crucial pick for Sunday's contest.

Batters

Dean Foxcroft: Foxcroft has smashed 168 runs at a strike rate of 157.01 in six matches, while also picking up six wickets.

Pruthvi Machhi: Machhi has scored 37 runs and scalped three wickets in six matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kashif Ali: Ali has scored 188 runs and picked up five wickets in six matches.

Asif Khan: Khan is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 191 runs while also taking six wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Moshin Qureshi: Qureshi has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 9.56 in five matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Fawad Ali: Ali is the Bousher Busters' leading wicket-taker in the Oman D10 League with nine wickets in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in GGI vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

Dean Foxcroft (GGI) - 497 points

Kashif Ali (GGI) - 490 points

Asif Khan (BOB) - 442 points

Sufyan Mehmood (BOB) - 361 points

Gazanfar Iqbal (GGI) - 334 points

Important Stats for GGI vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

Dean Foxcroft: 168 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 157.01 and ER - 9.08

Kashif Ali: 188 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 186.14 and ER - 10.33

Asif Khan: 191 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 185.44 and ER - 9.75

Sufyan Mehmood: 37 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 137.04 and ER - 7.67

Gazanfar Iqbal: 39 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 114.71 and ER - 9.67

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D10 League)

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rauf, Dean Foxcroft, Pruthvi Machhi, Adnan Sulehri, Sufyan Mehmood, Gazanfar Iqbal, Asif Khan, Kashif Ali, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Moshin Qureshi, Fawad Ali.

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Dean Foxcroft.

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pranav Mehta, Dean Foxcroft, Pruthvi Machhi, Adnan Sulehri, Sufyan Mehmood, Gazanfar Iqbal, Asif Khan, Kashif Ali, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Moshin Qureshi, Fawad Ali.

Captain: Dean Foxcroft. Vice-captain: Asif Khan.

