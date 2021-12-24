GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Omar D20 League 2021/22, Match 9

Ghubrah Giants will take on Bousher Busters in the sixth match of the Omar D20 League 2021/22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

Ghubrah Giants will be hoping to shake off the heavy loss they suffered against Qurum Thunders in their last match. Having managed just 137 runs, they failed to defend their total, falling to an eight-wicket defeat.

Bousher Busters, on the other hand, have had an impressive start to their Oman D20 League campaign. They defeated Darsait Titans by six wickets and will be high on confidence.

GGI vs BOB Probable Playing 11 Today

GGI XI

Pranav Mehta (wk), Ahmed Khan (c), Moshin Qureshi, Abdullah Faizan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aqil Khan, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Shehbaz Nasar, Abid Ali, Imran Latif

BOB XI

Abdul Rauf (wk), Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Pruthvi Machhi (c), Asif Khan, Adnan Sulehri, Mehedi Hasan

Match Details

GGI vs BOB, Omar D20 League 2021/22, Match 9

Date and Time: 24th December, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

The surface is balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance. Spinners will be key in taking control of the game and a score of 160 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s GGI vs BOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A. Rauf could prove to be an effective wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with runs on a consistent basis. Rauf scored a half-century in the last game with the help of two fours and five sixes.

Batters

A. Ali will hope to give a strong start at the top of the order for his side. He scored 24 runs in the last match and will be looking to convert his start into a bigger knock here.

All-rounders

A. Lalcheta is a fantastic all-round asset who can contribute a lot of fantasy points to your Dream11 fantasy side. He scored 12 runs and took three wickets in his last game and could be an excellent captaincy choice.

S. Mehmood is another player you must have on your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 13 runs in the last game and also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

B. Shah has also looked in good touch. He picked up two wickets in the last game and will be looking to add more victims to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in GGI vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

A. Lalcheta (BOB) – 106 points

S. Mehmood (BOB) – 104 points

A. Rauf (BOB) – 85 points

I. Latif (GGI) – 76 points

B. Shah (BOB) - 66 points

Important stats for GGI vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

A. Lalcheta: 12 runs and 3 wickets

S. Mehmood: 13 runs and 3 wickets

A. Rauf: 51 runs

I. Latif: 35 runs and 1 wicket

B. Shah: 2 wickets

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Today

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A. Rauf, A. Ali, S. Nasar, A. Faizan, A. Lalcheta, S. Mehmood, I. Latif, B. Shah, A. Khan, F. Ali, A. Khan

Captain: A. Lalcheta, Vice-Captain: S. Mehmood

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A. Rauf, P. Mehta, A. Ali, S. Nasar, A. Faizan, A. Lalcheta, S. Mehmood, I. Latif, B. Shah, A. Khan, A. Khan

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: I. Latif, Vice-Captain: B. Shah

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee