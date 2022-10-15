GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022 Match 2

Ghubrah Giants (GGI) will take on Bousher Busters (BOB) in the second match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the first game of the tournament for both sides. Both sides have some good all-round and utility cricketers who will be looking to impress.

Thus, both Ghubrah Giants and Bousher Busters will be eyeing a strong start to this T10 league.

GGI vs BOB, Match Details

The second match of the Oman D10 League 2022 between Ghubrah Giants and Bousher Busters will be played on October 15, 2022, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2). The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GGI vs BOB

Date & Time: October 15th 2022, 8 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, spinners usually do well at this venue and hence, they could get some assistance.

GGI vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today

Ghubrah Giants Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ghubrah Giants Probable Playing XI: Mohammed Shiraj (wk), Prabhakaran Kannan, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Muhammad Raheem, Lakshmi Narayanapura, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Jaspreet Singh-l, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi, Muhammed Waqas, Suhil Kanagaraj, and Tanuj Sivakumar.

Bousher Busters Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bousher Busters Probable Playing XI: Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Azmat Ullah Qazi, Shubo Pal, Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Aqil Khan, and Fayyaz Butt.

Today’s GGI vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Rauf-I

Abdul Rauf-I can go big with the bat at the top of the order and he can get boundaries regularly. He is very good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Prabhakaran Kannan

Prabhakaran Kannan has the knack of scoring substantially. He has accumulated 1086 runs at a strike rate of 116.52 in domestic cricket in Oman.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sufyan Mehmood

Sufyan Mehmood has played six T20s in total and four of them came for Oman. He usually dishes out economical spells and can chip away with crucial wickets. He can tonk it around with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Tanuj Sivakumar

Tanuj Sivakumar recently represented Oman Under-19 and was quite impressive. He picked up four wickets in as many games and he can be a handy lower-order batter as well.

GGI vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Asif Khan-III

Asif Khan-III can have a huge all-round impact. He has played 10 T10 games and has scored 229 runs while striking at 168.38. He has also taken six scalps with the ball.

Kalaiarasan Natarajan

Kalaiarasan Natarajan hasn't played T10 matches but he has a good record in domestic T20s in Oman. He has made 903 runs at a strike-rate of 127.72. With the ball, he has returned with 66 wickets in 45 outings.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GGI vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sufyan Mehmood (BOB)

Asif Khan-III (BOB)

Kalaiarasan Natarajan (GGI)

Tanuj Sivakumar (GGI)

Prabhakaran Kannan (BOB)

GGI vs BOB match expert tips

The all-rounders could be the key and hence, they will also be the top captaincy candidates. The likes of Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Kalaiarasan Natarajan and Tanuj Sivakumar might be the players to watch out for.

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Abdul Rauf-I

Batters: Hammad Ifraq, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Prabhakaran Kannan

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Lakshmi Narayanapura

Bowlers: Bilal Muhammad Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Tanuj Sivakumar

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Abdul Rauf-I, Mohammed Shiraj

Batters: Hammad Mirza, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Prabhakaran Kannan

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Kalaiarasan Natarajan

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Aqil Khan, Tanuj Sivakumar

