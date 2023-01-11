GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023, Match 2

The Ghubrah Giants (GGI) will be up against Bousher Busters (BOB) in the second match of the Oman D20 2023 tournament at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GGI vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

This will be the second match of the tournament and the first for both teams. They will look to get their campaign off to a solid start in order to strengthen their claim for the title.

GGI vs BOB Match Details

The second match of the Oman D20 2023 will be played on January 11 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GGI vs BOB, Oman D20 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

GGI vs BOB Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat will be good for batting. However, as the match progresses, it will slow down and the spinners will come into play.

GGI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ghubrah Giants Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Gbhubrah Giants Probable Playing 11

Arun Dev (wk), Vijayanand Dhayanandan, Nishad Kalady Saidhavi, Lakshmi Naryanapura, Saishiv Naryan, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Prabhakaran Kannan, Gowtham Sagar, Tanuj Sivakumar, Jabbar Jabin, and Jaspreet Singh-I.

Bousher Busters Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bousher Busters Probable Playing XI

Adeel Ahmad Shafique (c), Hammad Mirza, Shubo Pal, Hammad Irfaq, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Syed Muzamil Hussain, Aqil Khan, Fawad Ali-I, Fayyaz Butt, and Shahbaz Shah.

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adeel Ahmad Shafique

Adeel Ahmad Shafique is the best choice in the wicketkeeper category for this match. He will be seen batting in the top order and will also give points with his presence behind the stumps.

Batter

Vijayanand Dhayanandan

Vijayanad Dhayanandan is a stable batter for the Ghubrah Giants. His presence ensures guaranteed points in fantasy contests.

All-rounder

Sufyan Mehmood

Sufyan Mehmood will be a crucial pick for the match. Batting in the middle-order and with his ability to pick up wickets, Mehmood can give you some crucial points during the match.

Bowler

Tanuj Sivakumar

Tanuj Sivakumar will be a prime weapon in bowling for the Bousher Busters. He will bowl in the death overs and hence there are chances that he will pick up wickets, giving some important points in the fantasy contests.

GGI vs BOB Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sufyan Mehmood

Sufyan Mehmood's all-round ability makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match. His batting and bowling abilities make him a great option to multiply your points.

Kalaiarasan Natarajan

Kalaiarasan Natarajan has the ability to use the long handle and can give some quick points. Meanwhile, he is more than capable with the ball and can also contribute points with a couple of wickets.

GGI vs BOB Match Top Five Must Picks

Adeel Ahmad Shafique

Vijayanand Dhayanandan

Sufyan Mehmood

Tanuj Sivakumar

Kalaiarasan Natarajan

GGI vs BOB Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor slower bowlers and those who have a lot of variety in their repertoire. So, top-order batters and willy death bowlers should be given more emphasis while making fantasy XI for the contest.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Arun Dev

Batters: Hammad Mirza, Vijayanand Dhayanandan, Shubo Pal

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Kalaiarasan Natarajan

Bowlers: Aqil Khan, Fawad Ali-I, Tanuj Sivakumar

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GGI vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Arun Dev

Batters: Hammad Mirza, Vijayanand Dhayanandan, Shubo Pal

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Kalaiarasan Natarajan

Bowlers: Aqil Khan, Fawad Ali-I, Tanuj Sivakumar

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes