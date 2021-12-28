GGI vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 16

The Ghubrah Giants (GGI) will take on the Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in the 16th match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday.

The Ghubrah Giants were incredible in the previous match, successfully chasing down a massive 181-run target against Azaiba XI. They are fifth in the standings with two wins and a loss. The Khuwair Warriors, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in the Oman D20. They lost their previous match against the Ruwi Rangers by 15 runs. With two wins and two losses, they are fourth in the table.

GGI vs KHW Probable Playing 11 Today

GGI XI

Pranav Mehta (wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Abid Ali, Ahmed Khan, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Chirag Mandaviya, Shehbaz Nasar, Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra

KHW XI

Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Afzal Khan, Arjun Suresh Dhiman, Danish Mohammad, Syed Amir Ali, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan (wk), Sean Nowak, Muzahir Raza, Sajeed Ahmed, Aqib Javeed

Match Details

GGI vs KHW, Omar D20 League 2021, Match 16

Date and Time: 28th December, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is a balanced one. But spinners could dominate proceedings, with a score of around 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s GGI vs KHW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ullah-Qazi could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can score runs and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Z Siddiqui scored 40 runs in the last match and will be looking to play a bigger knock today. He’s the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament as things stand, having amassed 164 runs.

All-rounders

M Raza is a fantastic all-rounder who can help you fetch a lot of fantasy points. He has picked up 11 wickets so far and can be an excellent captaincy choice.

I Latif is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He played a match-winning knock of 83 not out off 41 deliveries in the last game against Azaiba XI.

Bowler

D Mohammad has also looked in good touch, having picked up three wickets in the last game. He will be looking to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in GGI vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

M Raza (KHW) – 364 points

I Latif (GGI) – 297 points

A Kaleem (KHW) – 296 points

Z Siddiqui (KHW) – 250 points

D Mohammad (KHW) - 197 points

Important stats for GGI vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

M Raza: 11 wickets

I Latif: 119 runs and 4 wickets

A Kaleem: 111 runs and 3 wickets

Z Siddiqui: 164 runs

A Ali: 85 runs

GGI vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D20 2021)

GGI vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ullah-Qazi, Z Siddiqui, S Nowak, A Ali, M Raza, I Latif, A Kaleem, G Iqbal, D Mohammad, A Khan, A Javeed

Captain: M Raza. Vice-captain: I Latif.

GGI vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ullah-Qazi, Z Siddiqui, S Nowak, A Ali, M Raza, I Latif, A Kaleem, D Mohammad, A Khan, A Javeed, A Khan

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Kaleem. Vice-captain: Z Siddiqui.

Edited by Samya Majumdar