GGI vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023, Match 19

The Ghubrah Giants will lock horns with the Ruwi Rangers (GGI vs RUR) in the 19th match of the Oman D20 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GGI vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Following a subpar season the previous year, the Ruwi Rangers have been positive and have picked up some good results to begin this year's tournament. They have won four of their four games so far and will want to extend their winning streak to enhance their chances of making the playoffs.

The Ghubrah Giants, meanwhile, are third in the standings with five points in four games. They lost their previous game to the Bousher Busters after winning two matches in a row.

The likes of Yashas GL and Gowtham Sagar have been consistent performers for them, and a lot of expectations will be placed on them once more in this match.

GGI vs RUR Match Details

The 19th match of the Oman D20 2023 will be played on January 18 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Ghubrah Giants vs Ruwi Rangers, Oman D20 2023, Match 19.

Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Oman

GGI vs RUR Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is usually more beneficial to batters than bowlers. The wicket tends to slow down in the second half, allowing bowlers who maintain an accurate line and length to profit.

With an average first-innings score of 151 at this venue, the team winning the toss could elect to chase to maximize their chances of victory.

Last 5 Matches on this pitch

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team batting second: 3.

Average first innings score: 151.

Average second innings score: 145.

GGI vs RUR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ghubrah Giants: L W W L.

Ruwi Rangers: W W W W.

GGI vs RUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

GGI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Ghubrah Giants heading into this encounter.

GGI Probable Playing 11

Gowtham Sagar, Imran Mohammed, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Muhammed Waqas, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi, Prabhakaran Kannan (c), Saishiv Narayan (wk), Suhil Kanagaraj, Tanuj Sivakumar, Vijayanand Dhayanandan, Yashas GL.

RUR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Ruwi Rangers ahead of this match.

RUR Probable Playing 11

Hannan Rizwan, Kaleemullah, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi (c & wk), Mohammed Rafi, Muhammad Zahid, Mohammad Nadeem, Nestor Dhamba, Wasim Ali, Zohaib Amanat.

GGI vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hannan Rizwan (195 runs in four games, Average: 48.75)

Hannan Rizwan is a safe bet for your GGI vs RUR Dream11 fantasy team's wicketkeeper spot. He has scored 195 runs at an average of 48.75 in four games and is the tournament's leading scorer.

Top Batter pick

Nestor Dhamba (Six wickets in four games; Average: 12.66)

Nestor Dhamba a good tournament with the ball but has struggled with the bat despite being listed as a batter. He has taken six wickets at an average of 12.66 in four games.

Given his bowling prowess, he is a must-have player for your fantasy team. Dhamba will also hope to start delivering with the bat.

Top All-rounder pick

Gowtham Sagar (126 runs and five wickets in four games; Average: 31.50)

Gowtham Sagar has produced impressive numbers with both the bat and the ball, scoring 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and taking five wickets in four games. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this contest.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Nadeem (136 runs & 10 wickets in four games; Average: 9.90)

Muhammad Nadeem is a fantastic all-rounder who has found success in both the batting and bowling departments in this year's Oman D20 tournament. He has amassed 136 runs at an average of 68.00 and has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 9.90 in just four matches.

Nadeem could prove to be an extremely valuable pick for your GGI vs RUR Dream11 fantasy side.

GGI vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Zohaib Amanat

Zohaib Amanat is a technically sound batter who has gotten off to some good starts early in his innings. However, he has been unable to convert them into big numbers, scoring just 95 runs in four games so far.

Amanat is due for a big game and is expected to deliver on this one, making him the perfect player to bet on for your fantasy team's captaincy.

Yashas GL

Yashas GL's variations have kept the batters in check at the Oman D20 2023. He has done well so far for his side, picking up six wickets at an exceptional average of 15.33 in four games thus far.

Yashas could prove to be an effective vice-captain choice for your Dream11 fantasy team for Wednesday's match.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for GGI vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Kaleemullah Six wickets in four games Nestor Dhaba Six wickets in four games Sagar 126 runs & five wickets in four games Hannan Rizwan 195 runs in four games Yashas GL Six wickets in four games

GGI vs RUR match expert tips

Wasim Ali and Gowtham Sagar are the two best picks for your Dream11 team for this match. Mohammed Rafi played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good option for your fantasy outfit.

GGI vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head-to-Head League

Ghubrah Giants vs Ruwi Rangers Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Hannan Rizwan.

Batters: Nestor Dhaba, Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat.

All-rounders: Rijvi Mohammad, Wasim Ali, K Natrajan, Gowtham Sagar.

Bowlers: Mohammad Nadeem, P Kannan, GL Yashas.

GGI vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

Ghubrah Giants vs Ruwi Rangers Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Hannan Rizwan.

Batters: Nestor Dhaba, Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat.

All-rounders: Wasim Ali, K Natrajan, Gowtham Sagar.

Bowlers: Mohammad Nadeem, P Kannan, GL Yashas, Kaleemullah.

Poll : 0 votes