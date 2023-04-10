GGM vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for QCA Cup T20, Quarter Final 1

The first quarter-final of the QCA Cup T20 will see the Green Gram CC (GGM) square off against the Gladiators CC (GCC) at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar on Monday, April 10. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GGM vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will play each other for the first time in the tournament. They will look to win this game and book a semi-final. A defeat in this match will mean direct elimination.

GGM vs GCC Match Details

The first quarter-final of the QCA Cup T20 will be played on April 10 at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar, starting at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GGM vs GCC, 1st Quarter-final

Date and Time: April 10, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar.

GGM vs GCC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the MIC Cricket Ground will be good for batting. However, the pitch might slow down as the game progresses and help spinners.

GGM vs GCC Probable Playing XIs

GGM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GGM Probable Playing XI

R Aslam Dhali, M Emon Miah, M Kazi, M Siddikur, A Mahmud, R Mojumder, M Rabbi, R Islam, M Bashar, M Ruhal, and A Rahim.

GCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GCC Probable Playing XI

S Sarfaraz, D Britto, M Sayeed, T Shah, S Syed, J Afridi, K Khan, M Sharique, M Radhakrishnan, M Ali, and M Noor Alam.

GGM vs GCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Aslam Dhali

Aslam Dhali is an explosive opener and has very safe hands behind the stumps. He looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

D Britto

D Britto is an aggressive top-order batter. He scores runs on a consistent basis and ensures you have points in fantasy contests on most days. Britto looks like the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

A Mahmud

A Mahmud is a very effective bowler and an important middle-order batter for the team. He can change the complexion of the match with both bat and ball, which makes him one of the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

M Radhakrishnan

M Radhakrishnan can be very potent with the new ball in his hand. He can also pick up wickets in the later stages of the innings and that makes him the best bowler choice for the match.

GGM vs GCC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Afridi

Afridi can be a very effective all-rounder. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

A Mahmud

A Mahmud is someone who can change the course of the match with either the bat or the ball. He will be a great point multiplier if he is picked as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

5 Must-Picks for GGM vs GCC, First Quarter Final

R Aslam Dhali

D Britto

J Afridi

A Mahmud

M Radhakrishnan

GGM vs GCC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting against the new ball. But as the match progresses, spinners might play a big role. Top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

GGM vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, 1st Quarter Final, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: R Aslam Dhali

Batters: D Britto, M Sayeed, M Emon Miah

All-rounders: J Afridi, A Mahmud, K Khan

Bowlers: M Ali, M Radhakrishnan, M Bashar, M Noor Alam

GGM vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, 1st Quarter Final, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: R Aslam Dhali

Batters: D Britto, M Sayeed, M Emon Miah

All-rounders: J Afridi, A Mahmud, K Khan

Bowlers: M Ali, M Radhakrishnan, M Bashar, M Noor Alam

