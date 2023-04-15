GGM vs PHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for QCA Cup T20, Semi Final 1

The first semi-final of the QCA Cup T20 will see the Green Gram CC (GGM) square off against the Phantom CC (PHC) at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar on Saturday, April 15. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GGM vs PHC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Green Gram CC defeated the Gladiators CC rather convincingly in the first quarter-final of the tournament to progress into the semi-finals. Phantom CC, on the other hand, beat Star CC by five wickets to make it to the top four of the competition.

Both teams will be looking to give it their all in order to win this match as that would take them a step closer to the title.

GGM vs GCC Match Details

The first semi-final of the QCA Cup T20 will be played on April 15 at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar, starting at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GGM vs PHC, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: April 15, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar.

GGM vs PHC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the MIC Cricket Ground will be good for batting. However, the pitch might slow down as the game progresses and help spinners.

GGM vs PHC Probable Playing XIs

GGM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GGM Probable Playing XI

R Aslam Dhali, M Emon Miah, M Kazi, M Siddikur, A Mahmud, R Mojumder, M Rabbi, R Islam, M Bashar, M Ruhal, and A Rahim.

PHC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PHC Probable Playing XI

Y Reetha Saseendran, M Famiz, S Afridi, M Shamal, A Kizhakke Chalill, A Ali, R Kurichilakandy, V Karoda, A Ramees, F Vazhayil, and S Abbasi.

GGM vs PHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Aslam Dhali

Aslam Dhali looked good behind the stumps in the previous match. He also looked to be in decent touch with the bat and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

M Emon Miah

Emon Miah batted in the top-order for his team in the previous match and played a decent knock with the bat in hand. He will be the best bet from this section of players for this match.

All-rounder

A Kizhakke

Kizhakke looked like a very effective all-rounder in the last match. He can pick up points with either of his trades and that makes him a brilliant pick for the match.

Bowler

V Karodan

Karodan has an uncanny knack of picking up wickets in crucial stages. His strike rate with the ball in this tournament makes him a great pick from the bowlers category.

5 Must-Picks for GGM vs PHC, First Semi Final

V Karodan

M Yeasin

A Kizhakke

M Emon Miah

M Siddikur

GGM vs PHC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting against the new ball. But as the match progresses, spinners might play a big role. Top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

GGM vs PHC Dream11 Prediction, 1st Semi-Final, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: R Aslam Dhali

Batters: M Famiz, M Siddikur, M Emon Miah

All-rounders: A Kizhakke, A Ali, M Yeasin

Bowlers: A Ramees, V Karodan, F Anower, M Bashar

GGM vs PHC Dream11 Prediction, 1st Semi-Final, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: R Aslam Dhali

Batters: M Famiz, M Siddikur, M Emon Miah

All-rounders: A Kizhakke, A Ali, M Yeasin

Bowlers: A Ramees, V Karodan, F Anower, M Bashar

