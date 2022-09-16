GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Match 3

Ghana (GHA) will be up against Mozambique (MOZ) in the third match of the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ghana and Mozambique have been drawn in Group A of the ACA Africa T20 2022 along with Uganda and Botswana. Both Ghana and Mozambique will want to start their campaign on a winning note.

GHA vs MOZ Match Details, ACA Africa T20 2022

The third match of the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 will be played on September 16 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GHA vs MOZ, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GHA vs MOZ Pitch Report

The surface at Willowmoore Park is a balanced one, which has something in it for both batters and bowlers. Spinners could dominate proceedings in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (ACA T20 Africa T20 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 103

Average second-innings score: 107

GHA vs MOZ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ghana: NA

Mozambique: NA

GHA vs MOZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ghana injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ghana Probable Playing 11

J Theodore (wk), R Bakum, J Vifah, D Singh, A Singh, O Harvey, R Baaleri, S Awiah, D Anefie, K Bagabena, G Bakiweyem.

Mozambique injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Mozambique Probable Playing 11

L Emilio (wk), V Tembo, G Frederico Gomes, L Solomone, A Navicha, J Bulele, F Cossa, J Huo, J Joao, L Simango, Z Matsinhe.

GHA vs MOZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Emilio (105 runs in 14 matches)

L Emilio is a solid wicketkeeper choice for your GHA vs MOZ Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 105 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 93.75.

Top Batter pick

G Frederico Gomes (134 runs in 13 matches)

G Frederico Gomes is expected to be an essential batter for Mozambique, having amassed 134 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 122.93.

Top All-rounder pick

J Bulele (354 runs and 23 wickets in 17 matches)

J Bulele is a talented all-rounder who has played 17 T20 matches. He has scored 354 runs at a strike rate of 95.93 in addition to taking 23 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

D Anefie (57 runs and 6 wickets in 11 matches)

D Anefie will be looking to start his ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 campaign on a positive note. He has scored 57 runs and taken six wickets in 11 matches.

GHA vs MOZ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Bakum

R Bakum is an excellent all-rounder who is a vital member of his team. He has scored 245 runs and scalped nine wickets in 15 matches. Bakum could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your GHA vs MOZ Dream11 fantasy team.

A Singh

Amoluk Singh is a player to keep an eye out for, having amassed 289 runs and picked up five wickets in 10 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats (T20 career stats) R Bakum 245 runs and 9 wickets A Singh 289 runs and 10 matches J Bulele 354 runs and 23 wickets D Anefie 57 runs and 6 wickets G Frederico Gomes 134 runs

GHA vs MOZ match expert tips

J Bulele could also prove to be a handy selection choice for your GHA vs MOZ Dream11 fantasy team.

GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: L Emilio

Batters: D Singh, G Frederico Gomes, J Vifah, R Bakum (c)

All-rounders: A Singh (vc), J Bulele, O Harvey

Bowlers: D Anefie, J Joao, S Awiah

GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: L Emilio, V Tembo

Batters: G Frederico Gomes (c), J Vifah (vc), R Bakum

All-rounders: A Singh, J Bulele

Bowlers: D Anefie, J Joao, K Bagabena, S Awiah

