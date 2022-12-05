GHA vs SIL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Ghana (GHA) squaring off against Sierra Leone (SIL) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Monday, December 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GHA vs SIL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Sierra Leone have won one of their last three matches and will try to make a comeback in the tournament. Ghana, too, have won one of their last three matches in this year's tournament.

Ghana will give it their all to win the match, but Sierra Leone have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GHA vs SIL Match Details

The 16th match of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on December 5 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GHA vs SIL, Match 16

Date and Time: December 05, 2022, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Gambia and Nigeria, where a total of 85 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

GHA vs SIL Form Guide

GHA - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SIL - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

GHA vs SIL Probable Playing XI

GHA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah, Godfred Bakiweyem, Devender Singh, Kofi Bagabena, James Vifah, Richmond Baaleri, Rexford Bakum, Alex Osei, Daniel Anefie, and Joseph Theodore (wk).

SIL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Shamshad Khan, George Ngegba ©, Chernoh Bah, Zahid Khan, John Bangura (wk), Abass Gbla, Samuel Conteh, George Sesay, Raymond Coker, Lansana Lamin, and Miniru Kpaka.

GHA vs SIL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Theodore

J Theodore is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. J Bangura is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Turay

S Awiah and A Turay are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Lamin has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

G Ngegba

G Ngegba and R Bakum are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. O Harvey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Baaleri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Sesay and R Baaleri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Bagabena is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GHA vs SIL match captain and vice-captain choices

G Ngegba

G Ngegba is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already smashed 36 runs and scalped four wickets in the last three matches.

R Baaleri

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make R Baaleri the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has already smashed 31 runs and picked up four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for GHA vs SIL, Match 16

R Baaleri

G Ngegba

G Sesay

S Awiah

R Bakum

Ghana vs Sierra Leone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ghana vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Theodore, J Bangura

Batters: A Turay, S Awiah, A Osei, J Vifah

All-rounders: O Harvey, G Ngegba

Bowlers: R Baaleri, K Bagabena, G Sesay

Ghana vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Bangura

Batters: A Turay, S Awiah, L Lamin, J Vifah

All-rounders: R Bakum, G Ngegba

Bowlers: R Baaleri, R Coker, D Anefie, G Sesay

Poll : 0 votes