Ghana vs Tanzania - Dream11 Prediction

Ghana will take on Tanzania (GHA vs TAN) in Match 11 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 on Sunday, December 4. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GHA vs TAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Tanzania have played just one match in this competition and won it comprehensively. They shot Sierra Leone out for a mere 57 before the game was reduced to 15 overs and chased down the revised target of 47 in just 7.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Ghana recorded a 24-run win over Eswatini as they defended 175 successfully in their first match. However, they were beaten by Mozambique in their last encounter and will be looking to return to winning ways in this game.

GHA vs TAN, Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 between Ghana and Tanzania will be played on Dec. 4, 2022, at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST.

Match: Ghana vs Tanzania, Match 11, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022.

Date & Time: December 4, 2022, Sunday, 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City.

Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City has been a good one to bat on so far. There have been three instances of teams getting in excess of 140 batting first, but there have also been as many instances of teams being restricted to under 100.

Chasing teams have won seven out of the eight games at this venue so far and more of the same can be expected in this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams bowling first: 7.

GHA vs TAN Probable Playing 11 today

Ghana Team News

No major injury concerns for Ghana heading into this match.

Ghana Probable Playing XI: James Vifah, Samson Awiah (c), Rexford Bakum, Devender Singh Malik, Amoluk Singh Sehmbi, Daniel Anefie, Richmond Baaleri, Godfred Bakiweyem, Joseph Theodore (wk), Kofi Bagabena, Aziz Sualley.

Tanzania Team News

No major injury concerns for Tanzania ahead of this crucial contest.

Tanzania Probable Playing XI: Abhik Patwa (c), Ivan Selemani, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Kassim Nassoro, Jitin Singh, Omary Kitunda, SanjayKumar Thakor, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Yalinde Nkanya.

Today’s GHA vs TAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amal Rajeevan (One match, 26 runs, one catch, one stumping)

Amal Rajeevan batted well in the first game of the tournament. The Tanzania wicket-keeper batter got 26 off 22 ball in a knock which included two fours and a six. He also contributed a catch and a stumping from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Samson Awiah (Two matches, 59 runs)

Samson Awiah has looked in good touch with the bat. He has amassed 59 runs in two games so far in this tournament and he is striking at 178.78. Awiah has hit 10 fours and two sixes so far and will look to add to that tally in this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

SanjayKumar Thakor (One match, one wicket)

SanjayKumar Thakor bowled a good two-over spell in the last fixture for Tanzania. He had figures of 2-1-5-1 and has taken 20 wickets in 14 games overall in his T20I career.

Thakor didn't get a chance to showcase his wares with the bat in the last game. However, he has scored his runs at a strike rate of 170.12 over the course of his career and can be a handy option for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Harsheed Chohan (One match, 4 wickets)

Harsheed Chohan is in top form with the ball. He took four wickets and gave away only 15 runs in his four-over spell in Tanzania’s first match of this tournament. Chohan is a must-have pick on your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

GHA vs TAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Yalinde Nkanya (One match, four wickets)

Tanzania bowler Yalinde Nkanya bowled just 10 deliveries in the game against Sierra Leone, but stunningly returned with four scalps and conceded only one run. Overall, he has taken 17 wickets in 11 T20Is at an outstanding economy rate of 4.29 over the course of his T20I career.

Rexford Bakum (Two matches, 36 runs, four wickets)

Rexford Bakum has been very effective in both the batting and bowling departments in this tournament. He has scored 36 runs at a strike-rate of 109.09 and has picked up four wickets with the ball. Bakum's stats make him a very viable option for the captaincy or vice-captaincy in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GHA vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rexford Bakum: 36 runs and four wickets in two matches.

Yalinde Nkanya: Four wickets in one match.

SanjayKumar Thakor: One wicket in one match.

Samson Awiah: 59 runs in two matches.

Amal Rajeevan: 26 runs in one match.

GHA vs TAN match expert tips

Both teams have some reliable top-order batters and wicket-taking options with the ball. Thus, the likes of Amal Rajeevan, James Vifah, Samson Awiah, SanjayKumar Thakor, Harsheed Chohan and Yalinde Nkanya will be the ones to watch out for.

GHA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ghana vs Tanzania - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Amal Rajeevan.

Batters: Abhik Patwa, James Vifah, Samson Awiah, Devender Singh Malik.

All-rounders: Salum Jumbe, Rexford Bakum, SanjayKumar Thakor.

Bowlers: Harsheed Chohan, Kofi Bagabena, Yalinde Nkanya.

GHA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ghana vs Tanzania - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Amal Rajeevan.

Batters: James Vifah, Samson Awiah, Ivan Selemani.

All-rounders: Kassim Nassoro, Rexford Bakum, SanjayKumar Thakor.

Bowlers: Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Godfred Bakiweyem, Yalinde Nkanya.

