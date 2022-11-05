GIC vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 8

The Ghani Institute Of Cricket (GIC) will take on Southern Hitters in the eighth match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GIC vs SOH Dream11 prediction.

The Ghani Institute Of Cricket's first game was washed out. This will be their second game of the day and they will be keen to build some momentum. Meanwhile, Southern Hitters have played four matches so far, returning with two wins, one loss, and a no-result.

GIC vs SOH Match Details, Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022

The eighth match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 between Ghani Institute Of Cricket and Southern Hitters will be played on November 5 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIC vs SOH, Match 8, Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022

Date & Time: November 5th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

GIC vs SOH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a good one to bat on. While there could be some assistance on offer for the spinners, the new ball might do a bit for the pacers as well.

GIC vs SOH Probable Playing 11 today

Ghani Institute Of Cricket team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket Probable Playing XI: Khizer Hayat Butt, Muhammad Saleem, Shahbaz Javed (wk), Luqman Butt, Ibraar Afzal, Farhan Safraz (c), Muhammad Azeem Dar, Hashim Ibrahim, Saad Wasim, Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem, Sheeraz Khan.

Southern Hitters team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Southern Hitters Probable Playing XI: Ainool Hafizs (wk), Sharveen Surendran, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Nazril Rahman, Aslam Khan Malik, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan Malik, Vijay Unni (c), Mohammad Afiq, Haziq Haiqal Bin Idris, Rahim Khan Malik.

Today’s GIC vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shahbaz Javed

Shahbaz Javed is a decent batter who is quite safe behind the stumps and can help you fetch points with his wicketkeeping as well.

Top Batter Pick

Nazril Rahman

Nazril Rahman has had some good starts in the competition, having mustered 46 runs at a strike rate of 112.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Luqman Butt

Luqman Butt can contribute nicely with both the bat and ball and will be a key player for GIC.

Top Bowler Pick

Vijay Unni

Vijay Unni has been bowling really well this season. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.37.

GIC vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Ajeb Khan

Ajeb Khan has been superb with the ball, taking five wickets in three games at a stunning economy rate of 3.64. He has also scored 25 runs at a strike rate of 104.17.

Mohammad Afiq

Mohammad Afiq has bowled magnificently in the tournament, picking up five wickets in just 5.5 overs at an economy rate of 6.34.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GIC vs SOH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ajeb Khan (SOH)

Mohammad Afiq (SOH)

Vijay Unni (SOH)

Luqman Butt (GIC)

Khizer Hayat Butt (GIC)

GIC vs SOH match expert tips

All-rounders and bowlers have been the ones who have performed really well in the tournament and will continue to be key. The likes of Luqman Butt, Aslam Khan Malik, Ajeb Khan, Vijay Unni, and Mohammad Afiq might be the ones to watch out for in the GIC vs SOH game.

GIC vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GIC vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shahbaz Javed

Batters: Khizer Hayat Butt, Ainool Hafizs, Nazril Rahman

All-rounders: Muhammad Azeem Dar, Luqman Butt (vc), Aslam Khan Malik, Ajeb Khan (c)

Bowlers: Sheeraz Khan, Vijay Unni, Mohammad Afiq

GIC vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GIC vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shahbaz Javed

Batters: Ibraar Afzal, Nazril Rahman, Sharveen Surendran

All-rounders: Luqman Butt (vc), Aslam Khan Malik, Ajeb Khan

Bowlers: Saad Wasim, Sheeraz Khan, Vijay Unni, Mohammad Afiq (c)

