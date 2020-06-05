GHC v SKK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 6th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for GHC v SKK match of Finnish T20 League.

Greater Helsinki CC face off against the SKK Rapids in Match 5 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020.

GHC v SKK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The Greater Helsinki CC will play their opening match of the Finnish Premier League T20 when they face off against the SKK Rapids in the fifth match of the competition at the Kerava National Ground.

The Rapids won their opening encounter against the GHG by a 25-run margin and will be coming into this match as the favourites, while the GHC will be eyeing a top show to upstage their opponents and get their campaign off to a winning start.

Also read: Finnish Premier League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details

Squads to choose from

Greater Helsinki CC

A Attiqe, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Ahmad, K Waheed, A Ijaz, Z Rehman, A Waris, R Ali, R Peter, K Muhammad, P Garhwal, N Shahid, S Amin, A Hussain.

SKK Rapids

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.

Predicted Playing XIs

Greater Helsinki CC

A Attiqe, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Ahmad, Z Rehman, A Waris, R Ali, R Peter, K Muhammad, N Shahid, S Amin.

SKK Rapids

MZ Baig, N Collins, P Gallagher, M Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Jaka Goodwin, AA Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Y Vijayaratnam, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah.

Match Details

Match: Greater Helsinki CC v SKK Rapids

Date: June 6, 2020 at 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The surface has provided a lot of swing and bounce for the quicks while offering close to nothing for the spinners to work with. Batsmen have been able to score freely in the middle overs, and the teams chasing will want to make sure they don't lose early wickets to keep themselves in the game.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GHC v SKK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, C Shabbir, A Rasheed, Z Rehman, R Waqas, K Muhammad, N Shahid.

Captain - N Collins, Vice-captain - R Waqas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Attiqe, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Rasheed, A Waris, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam, N Shahid.

Captain - P Gallagher, Vice-captain - A Attiqe.

All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.