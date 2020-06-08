GHG vs FPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 8th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GHG vs FPC match of the Finnish T20 League
- Helsinki Gymkhana takes on Finnish Pakistani Club at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in the Finnish Premier League
Finnish Premier League T20 action resumes on Tuesday as Helsinki Gymkhana faces off against the Finnish Pakistani Club.
The Finnish Pakistani Club will begin their campaign with this game while their opponents have already played a game in this tournament. Helsinki Gymkhana ended up losing to the SKK Rapids despite restricting them to a modest total early on.
They will be keen on kickstarting their campaign with a win over the Finnish Pakistani Club in what should be a cracking encounter at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.
Squads to choose from
GHG
S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.
FPC
M Aqeel, K Saeed, M Jatol, S Ullah-Khan, W Qureshi, Y Ghous, Z Waheed, B Khan, M Tariq Sarafraz, N Qureshi, S Karim, A Khan, K Qureshi, K Shaukat, N Malekzaei
Predicted Playing XIs
GHG
S Gondal, P Saharan, N Raza, A Jaleel, S Brar, U Akthar, I Yousufzai, F Shahzad, M Gawas, J Jan, A Rehman
FPC
M Aqeel, W Qureshi, Y Ghous, Z Waheed, K Saeed, B Khan, M Tariq Sarafraz, S Karim, K Qureshi, N Malekzaei and A Khan.
Match Details
Match: Helsinki Gymkhana vs Finnish Pakistani Club
Date: June 8, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST
Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground
Pitch Report
Another low scoring encounter is on the cards with slightly overcast conditions aiding the pacers. While the fast bowlers should get the new ball to swing, there isn't much help on offer for the spinners.
Finnish League T20 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Brar, A Jaleel, K Saeed, Y Ghous, S Gondal, B Khan, F Shahzad, P Saharan, A Khan, A Rehman and K Qureshi
Captain - P Saharan, Vice-captain - B Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Brar, M Gawas, K Saeed, M Aqeel, S Gondal, B Khan, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Malekzaei, A Rehman and K Qureshi
Captain - P Saharan, Vice-captain - K Saeed
All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.Published 08 Jun 2020, 07:35 IST