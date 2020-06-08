GHG vs FPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 8th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GHG vs FPC match of the Finnish T20 League

Helsinki Gymkhana takes on Finnish Pakistani Club at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in the Finnish Premier League

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

Finnish Premier League T20 action resumes on Tuesday as Helsinki Gymkhana faces off against the Finnish Pakistani Club.

The Finnish Pakistani Club will begin their campaign with this game while their opponents have already played a game in this tournament. Helsinki Gymkhana ended up losing to the SKK Rapids despite restricting them to a modest total early on.

They will be keen on kickstarting their campaign with a win over the Finnish Pakistani Club in what should be a cracking encounter at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

Squads to choose from

GHG

S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.

FPC

M Aqeel, K Saeed, M Jatol, S Ullah-Khan, W Qureshi, Y Ghous, Z Waheed, B Khan, M Tariq Sarafraz, N Qureshi, S Karim, A Khan, K Qureshi, K Shaukat, N Malekzaei

Predicted Playing XIs

GHG

S Gondal, P Saharan, N Raza, A Jaleel, S Brar, U Akthar, I Yousufzai, F Shahzad, M Gawas, J Jan, A Rehman

FPC

M Aqeel, W Qureshi, Y Ghous, Z Waheed, K Saeed, B Khan, M Tariq Sarafraz, S Karim, K Qureshi, N Malekzaei and A Khan.

Match Details

Match: Helsinki Gymkhana vs Finnish Pakistani Club

Date: June 8, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Another low scoring encounter is on the cards with slightly overcast conditions aiding the pacers. While the fast bowlers should get the new ball to swing, there isn't much help on offer for the spinners.

Finnish League T20 Fantasy Suggestions

GHG vs FPC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Brar, A Jaleel, K Saeed, Y Ghous, S Gondal, B Khan, F Shahzad, P Saharan, A Khan, A Rehman and K Qureshi

Captain - P Saharan, Vice-captain - B Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Brar, M Gawas, K Saeed, M Aqeel, S Gondal, B Khan, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Malekzaei, A Rehman and K Qureshi

Captain - P Saharan, Vice-captain - K Saeed

All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.