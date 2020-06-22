GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 23rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GHG vs GHC team for Finnish T20 Premier League 2020.

Gymkhana Helsinki take on Greater Helsinki CC in the Finnish T20 Premier League 2020.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

Finnish T20 Premier League action continues as another blockbuster clash comes our way on Tuesday. GYM Helsinki Gymkhana take on Greater Helsinki in what is a must-win clash for both teams.

As the points table begins to take shape, both the Helsinki teams are in the bottom half. While GHG have won two games from four, GHC are yet to win a game and are in desperate need of one on Tuesday.

Looking back at previous performances, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will come into this game as the favourites although they should be wary of a wounded Greater Helsinki CC.

Squads to choose from:

Helsinki Gymkhana

S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar

Greater Helsinki CC

A Attiqe, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Ahmad, K Waheed, A Ijaz, Z Rehman, A Waris, R Ali, R Peter, K Muhammad, P Garhwal, N Shahid, S Amin, A Hussain.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Helsinki Gymkhana

Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Simranjeet Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rahman and Qais Yousufzai

Greater Helsinki CC

Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad and Ronald Peter.

Match Details

Match: Gymkhana Helsinki vs Greater Helsinki CC

Date: 23rd June, 2020 at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Although a few clouds are expected during the game, there is no threat of rain. The pacers have enjoyed bowling with the new ball and this should be the case on Tuesday as well. The batsmen will have to work hard for their runs, with 120-130 being a decent score at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

GHG vs GHC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Brar, A Attiqe, M Gawas, A Jaleel, A Ijaz, N Shahid, P Saharan, F Shahzad, A Rehman, K Muhammad and I Hussain.

Captain: N Shahid, Vice-Captain: P Saharan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brar, A Attiqe, M Gawas, A Jaleel, A Ijaz, N Shahid, P Saharan, Z Rehman, A Rehman, K Muhammad and S Amin.

Captain: N Shahid, Vice-Captain: A Jaleel