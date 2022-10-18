GGI vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022 Match 13

The Ghubrah Giants will take on the Khuwair Warriors in match number 13 of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GGI vs KHW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Ghubrah Giants have played three matches and have lost all three. They are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the Khuwair Warriors haven't won a game yet either. They tied their first encounter and have suffered two successive losses since then.

GGI vs KHW, Match Details

The 13th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 between Ghubrah Giants and Khuwair Warriors will be played on October 18, 2022, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GGI vs KHW

Date & Time: October 18, 2022, 6 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, spinners usually do well at this venue and hence, they can get some assistance.

GGI vs KHW Probable Playing 11 today

Ghubrah Giants Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ghubrah Giants Probable Playing XI: Arun Dev (wk), Prabhakaran Kannan (c), Narayan Saishiv, Muhammad Raheem, Vijayanand Dhayanandan, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Suhil Kanagaraj, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Jaspreet Singh-l, Tanuj Sivakumar

Khuwair Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Khuwair Warriors Probable Playing XI: Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Arsalan Bashir, Sean Nowak, Danish Mohammad, Adeel Abbas-I, Aamir Kaleem, Usama Aqeel Ahmad, Asim Kamal, Mohammad Arafat-I, Muqeet Ahmed, Aryan Bisht

Today’s GGI vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muzaffar Shiralkar (3 matches, 31 runs)

Muzaffar Shiralkar has batted decently in this competition so far. He has accumulated 31 runs at a strike-rate of 182.35.

Top Batter Pick

Arsalan Bashir (3 matches, 75 runs)

Arsalan Bashir is in top batting form. He has amassed 75 runs in three innings and is striking at 147.06 in this tournament. He has hit six sixes and four fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Suhil Kanagaraj (3 matches, 19 runs, 3 wickets)

Suhil Kanagaraj has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has three wickets to his name at an economy of 9.17. He has a batting strike-rate of 135.71.

Top Bowler Pick

Imran Rijvi Mohammed (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Imran Rijvi Mohammed has been in good form with the ball. He has taken four scalps in three games and has an economy rate of 7.40.

GGI vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

Prabhakaran Kannan (3 matches, 55 runs, 3 wickets)

Prabhakaran Kannan has been highly effective with both bat and ball in this tournament. He has scored 55 runs while striking at 166.67 and has picked up three wickets with the ball.

Aamir Kaleem (3 matches, 48 runs, 7 wickets)

Aamir Kaleem is at the top of the wicket charts in this competition. He has returned with seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.00. He has made 41 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 141.18.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GGI vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Prabhakaran Kannan 55 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Aamir Kaleem 48 runs & 7 wickets in 3 matches Imran Rijvi Mohammed 4 wickets in 3 matches Arsalan Bashir 75 runs in 3 matches Suhil Kanagaraj 19 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches

GGI vs KHW match expert tips

Both teams boast some high-performing all-rounders and they will be the key. The likes of Prabhakaran Kannan, Aamir Kaleem, Usama Aqeel Ahmad and Suhil Kanagaraj could be the ones to watch out for.

GGI vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Muzaffar Shiralkar, Arun Dev

Batters: Narayan Saishiv, Arsalan Bashir, Prabhakaran Kannan

All-rounders: Aamir Kaleem, Usama Aqeel Ahmad, Suhil Kanagaraj

Bowlers: Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Tanuj Sivakumar, Mohammad Arafat-I

GGI vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Muzaffar Shiralkar

Batters: Narayan Saishiv, Arsalan Bashir, Prabhakaran Kannan, Vijayanand Dhayanandan

All-rounders: Aamir Kaleem, Asim Kamal, Suhil Kanagaraj

Bowlers: Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Tanuj Sivakumar, Aryan Bisht

