GIB vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20, Match 10

Gibraltar (GIB) will lock horns with Bulgaria (BUL) in the 10th match of the Valletta Cup T20 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday, 13 May.

Gibraltar have lost all three of their Valletta Cup T20 matches and are currently fifth spot in the points table. They fell to a 40-run defeat in their last outing against the Czech Republic. Bulgaria, on the other hand, have lost two in two and are currently rock-bottom in the standings. They lost their last match against the Czech Republic by 88 runs.

GIB vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

GIB XI

Balaji Pai (C), Marc Gouws, Joseph Marples (WK), Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Kieron Ferrary, Andrew Reyes, Richard Cunningham, Nikhil Advani, Matthew Whelan, Samarth Bodha.

BUL XI

Prakash Mishra (C), Chris Lakov, Saim Hussain (WK), Ishan De Silva, Omar Rasool, Ivaylo Katzarski, Kevin D'Souza, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Jacob Albin.

Match Details

GIB vs BUL, Valletta Cup T20, Match 10

Date and Time: 13th May 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in is a good sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 194 runs.

Today’s GIB vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain: Saim Hussain has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 122.72. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ishan De Silva: Silva is currently the leading run-scorer in the Valletta Cup T20 with 90 runs in two matches. He could also play a big knock on Friday.

Andrew Reyes: Reyes has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Gibraltar, scoring 83 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

Balaji Pai: Pai has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 73 runs while also picking up two wickets in three outings.

Louis Bruce: Bruce can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. In three matches, he has scored 10 runs and picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Chris Lakov: Lakov has been in brilliant form in the Valletta Cup T20. He has scored 79 runs while also scalping four wickets in two matches.

Samarth Bodha: Bodha has bowled pretty well this season, picking up four wickets in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in GIB vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Pai (GIB) - 198 points

Chris Lakov (BUL) - 182 points

Samarth Bodha (GIB) - 140 points

Kieron Ferrary (GIB) - 121 points

Andrew Reyes (GIB) - 116 points

Important Stats for GIB vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Pai: 73 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 121.66 and ER - 6.55

Chris Lakov: 79 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 119.69 and ER - 8.00

Samarth Bodha: 17 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 8.07

Ishan De Silva: 90 runs in 2 matches; SR - 136.36

Kieron Ferrary: 37 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 71.15 and ER - 5.33

GIB vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup T20)

GIB vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Valletta Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Omar Rasool, Kieron Ferrary, Prakash Mishra, Matthew Whelan, Ishan De Silva, Andrew Reyes, Balaji Pai, Samarth Bodha, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Lakov.

Captain: Balaji Pai. Vice-captain: Chris Lakov.

GIB vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Valletta Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Hussain, Kieron Ferrary, Prakash Mishra, Matthew Whelan, Ishan De Silva, Andrew Reyes, Louis Bruce, Balaji Pai, Samarth Bodha, Chris Lakov, Ahsan Khan.

Captain: Balaji Pai. Vice-captain: Andrew Reyes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar