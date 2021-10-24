GIB vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup 2021, Match 7

Gibraltar will take on Bulgaria in the seventh match of the Valletta Cup T20 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Sunday.

With one win from three matches, Gibraltar are third in the points table. They have an NRR of -1.274. Meanwhile, Bulgaria are yet to open their account in the tournament. They have lost all their three games thus far, and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

GIB vs BUL Probable Playing 11s

GIB XI

Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, Phil Raikes, Luke Collado, James Fitzgerald, Balaji Pai, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Andrew Reyes, Charles Harrison.

BUL XI

Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali, Aravinda De Silva, Omar Rassol (wk), Prakash Mishra (c), Kevin D’Souza, Ivaylo Katzarski, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Ahsan Khan, Andrey Lilov.

Match Details

Match: GIB vs BUL, Valletta Cup 2021, Match 7.

Date and Time: 24th October, 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The surface is a batting paradise, so the batters should enjoy their time on the pitch. Bowlers will need to be precise with their lines and lengths, though. Both teams should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s GIB vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

O Rasool is a phenomenal wicketkeeper batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He scored 63 runs in his previous match against Malta.

Batters

B Pal has done tremendously well with the bat in hand in the tournament. Pal scored a mind-boggling century in his previous game. His knock included 11 fours and two sixes. He is in red-hot form at the moment.

All-rounders

L Bruce is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your GIB vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy side. In his previous match against Belgium, he scored 73 runs, and also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

C Harrison bowls with a lot of pace, and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side in this game on Sunday.

Five best players to pick in GIB vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

B Pal (GIB) – 256 points.

L Bruce (GIB) – 234 points.

H Lakov (BUL) – 179 points.

O Rasool (BUL) – 150 points.

S Ali (BUL) - 139 points.

Key stats for GIB vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

B Pal: 138 runs and 2 wickets.

L Bruce: 161 runs and 1 wicket.

H Lakov: 105 runs and 1 wicket.

GIB vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today

GIB vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: O Rasool, B Pal, S Ali, A De Silva, K Nestor, L Bruce, H Lakov, J Fitgerald, C Harrison, A Khan, D V Varghese.

Captain: L Bruce. Vice-Captain: B Pal.

GIB vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O Rasool, B Pal, S Ali, A De Silva, P Raikes, L Bruce, H Lakov, J Fitgerald, C Harrison, A Khan, D V Varghese.

Captain: H Lakov. Vice-Captain: S Ali.

