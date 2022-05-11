GIB vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 5

Gibraltar will take on Czech Republic in the fifth match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Wednesday.

Gibraltar began their campaign with a game against Malta but ended up being on the losing side. They suffered a five-wicket defeat and followed that up with another loss, this time by four wickets, against Hungary. They will be hoping to turn a corner here.

On the other hand, Czech Republic will be playing their first match in the competition here. Their last T20I match was against Bulgaria in September 2021. On that occasion, they won by seven wickets.

GIB vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

GIB XI

Kieron Ferrary (wk), Joseph Marples, Matthew Whelan, Nikhil Advani, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai (c), Marc Gouws, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Andrew Reyes, Richard Hatchman

CZR XI

Divyendra Singh, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Dylan Steyn, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan, Aakash Parmar, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Neeraj Tyagi

Match Details

GIB vs CZR, Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 11th May, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The wicket is well-balanced and is expected to provide assistance to both the batters and bowlers. Batsmen might be patient at the beginning because the ball might show movement which might be difficult to judge. Batting will get easier with time.

Today’s GIB vs CZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Ferrary is a more than a dependable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is difficult to stop once he gets going. He has scored 59 runs in the opening couple of fixtures.

Batters

S Wickramasekara holds the record for the fastest century in T20Is. He achieved this feat against Turkey in August 2019 when he took only 35 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark. In 37 T10 matches, he has smashed 1035 runs at an average of 39.80. He has also scalped 21 wickets at an average of 20.28. Wickramasekara will be the best captaincy choice for your GIB vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

B Avinash Pai is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 51 runs and has also collected a wicket in the two matches so far.

Bowlers

S Bodha is a great player who will be hoping to have a major impact with the ball. He has collected four wickets thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in GIB vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekara (CZR)

B Avinash Pai (GIB)

S Bodha (GIB)

M Gouws (GIB)

A Ashokan (CZR)

Important stats for GIB vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekara: 1035 runs and 21 wickets in 37 T10s

B Avinash Pai: 51 runs and 1 wicket

S Bodha: 4 wickets

M Gouws: 30 runs

GIB vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today

GIB vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ferrary, M Gouws, S Wickramasekara, V Jagannivasan, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, A Ashokan, S Bodha, K Nestor, N Ahmed, S Sengupta

Captain: S Wickramsekara, Vice-Captain: B Avinash Pai

GIB vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ferrary, M Whelan, A Reyes, M Gouws, S Wickramasekara, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, S Davizi, S Bodha, N Ahmed, S Sengupta

Captain: M Gouws, Vice-Captain: S Bodha

