GIB vs EST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Estonia tour of Gibraltar, 2nd T20I

The second T20I match of the Estonia tour of Gibraltar will see Gibraltar (GIB) square off against Estonia (EST) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday, September 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIB vs EST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gibraltar has various in-form players who can help them win this home T20I series. Estonia, on the other hand, will try their best in this match. Estonia will give it their all to win the match, but Gibraltar are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GIB vs EST Match Details

The second T20I match of the Estonia tour of Gibraltar will be played on September 30 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST.

GIB vs EST, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 30 September, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. The pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch.

GIB vs EST Form Guide

GIB - Will be playing their first game

EST - Will be playing their first game

GIB vs EST Probable Playing XI

GIB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Balaji Pai, James Fitzgerald, Iain Latin, Louis Bruce, Philip Raikes, Mark Gouws, Kayron Stagno, Matthew Whelan, Julian Freyone, Joseph Marples (wk), Kenroy Nestor

EST Playing XI

No injury updates.

Stuart Hook (wk), Arslan Gondal, Saif Ur Rehman, Manish Gupta, Bilal Masud, Ali Masood, Zeeshan Ali-lll, David Robson, Ram Krishan, Richard Parkin, Syed Uddin

GIB vs EST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Stagno

K Stagno is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Hook is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Bruce

K Nestor and L Bruce are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Paul played exceptionally well in the last match so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Amjad

A Pai and A Amjad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Masood is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Reyes

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Krishan and A Reyes. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Bodha is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GIB vs EST match captain and vice-captain choices

A Amjad

A Amjad is one of the most important players from the Estonia squad. He will bat in the top order and is also expected to complete his quota of overs.

A Pai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose A Pai as he will bat in the top order and is expected to bowl a few overs.

5 Must-Picks for GIB vs EST, 2nd T20I

L Bruce

A Pai

A Amjad

K Nestor

A Masood

Gibraltar vs Estonia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick a fair number of bowlers and batters in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gibraltar vs Estonia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Stagno, S Hook.

Batters: L Bruce, K Nestor, A Paul.

All-rounders: A Amjad, A Pai, A Masood.

Bowlers: A Reyes, R Krishan, S Bodha.

Gibraltar vs Estonia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hook.

Batters: L Bruce, K Nestor, A Paul.

All-rounders: A Amjad, A Pai, A Masood, D Robson, I Latin, J Fitzgerald.

Bowlers: A Reyes.