GIB vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022, Match 10

Gibraltar (GIB) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the 10th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022 at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels on Friday, July 1.

Both teams are yet to win a game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022. Gibraltar lost to Belgium by seven wickets before Denmark thrashed them by 132 runs. Hungary, meanwhile, lost to Denmark by 90 runs before going down against Belgium by two wickets.

GIB vs HUN Probable Playing 11 today

Gibraltar: Balaji Avinash Pai (c), Louis Bruce, Philip Raikes, Kayron Stagno, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Richard John Hatchman, Julian Freyone, Joseph Marples (wk), James Andrew Fitzgerald, Ian M Farrell.

Hungary: Zahir Mohammed, Abhijeet Marc Ahuja (c), Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Abishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Mark Fontaine, Bhavani Adapaka.

Match Details

GIB vs HUN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022, Match 10

Date & Time: July 1st 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels

Pitch Report

The track at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels has been a good one to bat on. 148, 155, 256 and 120 are the first-innings scores at the venue in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. More of the same can be expected from today's fixture.

Today’s GIB vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana has been in top form with the bat in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022, having amassed 74 runs at a strike rate of 134.54.

Batter

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 128.94 in addition to taking two wickets.

All-rounder

Balaji Avinash Pai has smashed 80 runs at a strike rate of 125. He has also chipped in with one wicket.

Bowler

Sandeep Mohandas has bowled well in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022, claiming two scalps at an economy rate of 6.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in GIB vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel (HUN): 161 points

Balaji Avinash Pai (GIB): 130 points

Harshvardhan Mandhyan (HUN): 126 points

Iain Latin (GIB): 93 points

Sandeep Mohandas (HUN): 83 points

Important stats for GIB vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Balaji Avinash Pai: 80 runs & 1 wicket

Iain Latin: 37 runs & 1 wicket

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel: 49 runs & 2 wickets

Harshvardhan Mandhyan: 4 wickets

GIB vs HUN Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022)

Dream11 Team for Gibraltar vs Hungary - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, James Andrew Fitzgerald, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Balaji Avinash Pai, Louis Bruce, Mark Fontaine, Iain Latin, Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Adapaka, Samarth Bodha.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Balaji Avinash Pai.

Dream11 Team for Gibraltar vs Hungary - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, James Andrew Fitzgerald, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Balaji Avinash Pai, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Richard John Hatchman, Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Adapaka.

Captain: Harshvardhan Mandhyan. Vice-captain: Iain Latin.

