GIB vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 3

Gibraltar will take on Hungary in the third match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Tuesday.

This will be the second match of the day for Gibraltar who will lock horns with Malta in an earlier game. They finished fourth in the previous edition of the tournament and will look for better results this time around. Balaji Pai will be the captain of the team.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s last appearance in the Valletta Cup T20 was in 2019. On that occasion, they finished runners-up to Czech Republic. They will be led by Abhijit Ahuja this time around and have several promising players in their squad.

GIB vs HUN Probable Playing XIs

GIB

Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Pai (c), Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples (wk), Richard Hatchman, Andrew Reyes, Kieron Ferry, Mark Goves, Samarth Bodh, Zachary Simpson, Matthew Whelan.

HUN

Abhijit Ahuja (C), Bhavani Prasad, Abhishek Ahuja, Satyadeep Ashwatnarine (wk), Khyber Deldar, Ali Farasat, Mark Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Safi Zaheer, Sandeep Mohandas.

Match Details

Match: GIB vs HUN, Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 3.

Date and Time: May 10, 2022; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

Pitch Report

The wicket is well-balanced and is expected to provide assistance to both batters and bowlers. Batters will have to be patient at the beginning, as the ball might move around a bit.

Today’s GIB vs HUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Ferrary is a more than dependable choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He is difficult to stop once he gets going. He has scored 35 runs in his team's opening fixture.

Batters

J Marples is excellent with the bat and will hope for a strong campaign here. He can anchor the innings and can also play the big shots.

All-rounders

A Kheterpal is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. Having played five T20 games, he has scored 52 runs and has also scalped five wickets. He could be an excellent captaincy choice in your GIB vs HUN Dream11 fantasy team.

B Avinash Pai, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 334 runs and has also collected ten wickets in nine games.

Bowlers

K Nestor is a great player who will hope to have a key impact with the ball. He has scored 94 runs and has collected eight wickets in 13 games.

Five best players to pick in GIB vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

A Kheterpal (HUN)

B Avinash Pai (GIB)

J Marples (GIB)

L Bruce (GIB)

M Ahuja (HUN).

Key stats for GIB vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

A Kheterpal: 52 runs and 5 wickets in 5 T20s

B Avinash Pai: 334 runs and 10 wickets in 9 T20s

L Bruce: 356 runs and 5 wickets in 9 T20s

K Nestor: 94 runs and 8 wickets in 13 T20s.

GIB vs HUN Dream11 Prediction

GIB vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ferrary, A Ahuja Stan, J Marples, M Ahuja, S Zahir, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, A Kheterpal, S Bodha, K Nestor, S Mohandas.

Captain: A Kheterpal. Vice-Captain: B Avinash Pai.

GIB vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ferrary, J Marples, M Ahuja, A Farasat, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, A Kheterpal, S Bodha, K Nestor, B Prasad, S Mohandas.

Captain: L Bruce. Vice-Captain: K Nestor.

Edited by Bhargav