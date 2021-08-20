GIB vs MAL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Portugal T20I Tri-Series match - August 20th, 2021

Gibraltar face Malta in the second game of Portugal's T20I Tri-Series. Portugal hosts the Tri-Series where the sides will play twice against each other. The Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria will be the venue for all the fixtures.

Malta lost the first game of the series to hosts Portugal, who were playing a T20I for the first time since 2019. They will therefore look to redeem themselves. While Malta was deemed to have the upper hand, Portugal ended up winning the first T20I. Similarly, Gibraltar will look to impress in their first outing and start on a positive note.

Having said that, here are three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for the second T20I.

Right-handed opener Zeeshan Khan has been a consistent run-scorer on the Malta circuit. In the first T20I against Portugal, he scored a 21-ball 39, striking at 185.7. Although he has a disappointing series against Belgium, Zeeshan is always someone to watch out for.

He has scored 200 plus runs in consecutive ECS seasons in 2020 and 2021 as well. Malta will bank upon him to score runs as they look to register their first win in Portugal's T20Is.

#2 Balaji Pai

Gibraltar all-rounder Balaji Pai showed good form with both bat and ball when they last played T20I cricket in 2019. He scored 124 runs from 4 T20Is. Balaji also picked up 6 wickets at an impressive economy of just 5.46. He can earn your Dream11 team valuable points and is a key pick.

#1 Waseem Abbas

Waseem Abbas has been a constant wicket-taker for Malta. He has 13 wickets in 11 T20Is now. The right-arm pacer had a great outing in the Belgium T20Is, with 11 scalps. He was thus the leading wicket-taker with the best figures of 4/23. Waseem has 21 wickets in the last two ECS seasons.

He can also be useful with the bat. Abbas scored a 7-ball 14 against Portugal in the first T20I. Therefore, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture.

