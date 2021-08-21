GIB vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Gibraltar will be up against Malta in the fourth game of the Portugal T20 Tri-series on 21st August at the Gucherre Cricket Ground.

Gibraltar made a poor start to their campaign as they were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Malta. They will be eyeing revenge in this encounter while also trying to grab their first win.

On the other hand, Malta bounced back strongly after being defeated by Portugal in the opening game. They comfortably defeated Gibraltar in their next encounter and will once again try to replicate the same in this match.

GIB vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Gibraltar

Chris Delany (WK), Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, James Fitzgerald, Patrick Hatchman, Edmund Packard (C), Joseph Marples, Charles Harrison, Richard Hatchman, Mark Garratt, Adam Orfila

Malta

Bikram Arora (C), Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas, Micheal Goonetilleke, Justin Shaju, Samuel Aquilina (WK), Bilal Muhammad

Match Details

GIB vs MAL, Portugal T20 Tri-series

Date and Time: 21st August, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The surface at Gucherre Cricket Ground has benefited the bowlers while also slightly assisting the batters. A total in excess of 150 could prove to be a challenging one for the chasing team. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to field first.

Today’s GIB vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Delany: Delany scored a brilliant half-century in the previous game and is expected to deliver once again.

Batsmen

Zeeshan Khan: Khan has delivered in both games with the bat, scoring 86 runs. He can be a match-winner in today’s game.

Louis Bruce: Bruce stuck an exceptional fifty in the last game and can prove to be a game-changer in this encounter.

All-rounders

Bikram Arora: Arora has 76 runs to his name in two matches and has also contributed with the ball by bowling tight lines.

Ed Packard: Ed Packard is a decent all-rounder and has the ability to score quick runs as well as take vital wickets.

Bowlers

Muhammad Bilal: Bilal has been consistent with the ball, grabbing three wickets in two matches.

Adam Orfila: Orfila was among the few positives for Gibraltar in the previous game as he managed to pick up one wicket and also bowled tight lines.

Top 5 best players to pick in GIB vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Khan: 135 points

Muhammad Bilal: 132 points

Waseem Abbas: 127 points

Bikram Arora: 106 points

Louis Bruce: 77 points

Important stats for GIB vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Khan: 2 matches, 86 runs

Louis Bruce: 1 match, 60 runs

Bikram Arora: 2 matches, 76 runs

Chris Delany: 1 match, 53 runs

Muhammad Bilal: 2 matches, 3 wickets

GIB vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

Dream11 Fantasy Tips GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Delany, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Ed Packard, Muhammad Bilal, Waseem Abbas, Adam Orfila

Captain: Zeeshan Khan Vice-Captain: Chris Delany

Dream11 Fantasy Tips GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Delany, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Louis Bruce, Bikram Arora, Amar Sharma, Ed Packard, Joseph Marples, Muhammad Bilal, Waseem Abbas, Adam Orfila

Captain: Bikram Arora Vice-Captain: Louis Bruce

