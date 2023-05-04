GIB vs POR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Gibraltar T20I match – May 4th, 2023  

Gibraltar (GIB) and Portugal (POR) will face each other in the ECN Gibraltar T20I on Friday, May 4. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host the contest.

After facing Malta in their first game, Portugal will be up against hosts Gibraltar in their second match. It is also the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader. The game promises to be an exciting one.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GIB vs POR game:

#3 Louis Bruce (GIB) – 9 credits

Louis Bruce has been an effective cricketer for Gibraltar and one should pick him for the GIB vs POR match. The 17-year-old has played 22 T20Is and scored 656 runs at an average of 32.80 and a strike-rate of 115.49. He also has eight fifties to his name, with the best knock of 99*. Bruce also has 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 9.04.

#2 Najjam Shahzad (POR) – 8.5 credits

Najjam Shahzad is an experienced all-rounder, whom the fantasy users should pick for the GIB vs POR match. He has taken part in 16 T20Is so far in his career where he has notched 299 runs at an average of 27.18 and a strike-rate of 135.29. He has notched one half-century with a top score of 53*. Shahzad has also picked up 14 wickets at a terrific economy rate of 6.04.

#1 Avinash Pai (GIB) – 9 credits

Avinash Pai is an experienced campaigner and should be picked for the GIB vs POR match. He has scored 761 runs from 22 T20Is in his career at an average of 42.27 and a strike-rate of 122.15 with a century and five half-centuries to show for his efforts. He has also picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90.

