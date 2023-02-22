Gibraltar Women vs Netherlands Women - Dream11 Prediction - ECI Women Gibraltar 2023

Gibraltar Women will take on Netherlands Women in match number five of the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Gibraltar Women have had a poor start to this tournament. They were shot out for 27 in their run-chase of 137 against Italy Women. They were restricted to 52/5 against Sweden Women and lost with 5.2 overs to spare.

Netherlands Women, on the other hand, have recorded two wins in a row. They racked up 143/5 against Sweden Women and won by 99 runs. They scored 90/4 against Italy Women and ended up winning by 21 runs.

GIB-W vs ND-W, Match Details

The fifth match of the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 between Gibraltar Women and Netherlands Women will be played on February 22 2023 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GIB-W vs ND-W

Date & Time: February 22, 2023, 10 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar is an excellent one to bat on and teams have consistently racked up big totals at this venue. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards.

GIB-W vs ND-W Probable Playing 11 today

Gibraltar Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gibraltar Women Probable Playing XI: Amy Valverde, Rosaleen Reilly, Christine McNally, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary (c), Julia Anson, Prabha Raghunath, Niamh Robeson, Rebecca Worth, Sally Barton (wk), Yanira Blagg

Netherlands Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI: Babette de Leede (c & wk), Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Jolien van Vliet, Eva Lynch, Annemijn Thomson, Caroline de Lange, Annemijn van Beuge, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning

Today’s GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Babette de Leede (2 matches, 74 runs, 2 catches, 5 stumpings)

Babette de Leede is at the top of the run charts and has amassed 74 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 211.43. She has two catches and five stumpings to her name.

Top Batter Pick

Sterre Kalis (2 matches, 55 runs)

Sterre Kalis has been batting well. The Netherlands Women’s top-order batter has scored 55 runs while striking at 177.42 in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annemijn van Beuge (2 matches, 1 wicket)

Annemijn van Beuge has not batted at all in this competition but she has bowled really well. She has picked up one scalp at an economy rate of 5.67.

Top Bowler Pick

Caroline de Lange (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Caroline de Lange has been excellent with the ball in this T10 league. She has returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 3.00. She has a bowling average of 4.00.

GIB-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Iris Zwilling (2 matches, 23 runs, 2 wickets)

Iris Zwilling has been effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 23 runs while striking at 176.92. With the ball, she has taken two scalps at an economy rate of 5.75.

Eva Lynch (2 matches, 18 runs, 2 wickets)

Eva Lynch is in good bowling form. She has taken two wickets and has an economy rate of 6.00. She can also be useful with the bat and has scored 18 runs at a strike-rate of 105.88.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Babette de Leede 74 runs in 2 matches Iris Zwilling 23 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Eva Lynch 18 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Caroline de Lange 3 wickets in 2 matches Sterre Kalis 55 runs in 2 matches

GIB-W vs ND-W match expert tips

Netherlands Women are in superb form and will start as favorites. Thus, at least seven of their players can be picked. Top-order batters and all-rounders could be key and hence, the likes of Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwilling, Annemijn van Beuge and Eva Lynch will be the ones to watch out for.

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Gibraltar Women vs Netherlands Women - ECI Women Gibraltar 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Sterre Kalis, Rosaleen Reilly

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Annemijn van Beuge, Niamh Robeson, Noelle Laguea

Bowlers: Annemijn Thomson, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Yanira Blagg

GIB-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Gibraltar Women vs Netherlands Women - ECI Women Gibraltar 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Babette de Leede, Sally Barton

Batters: Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Annemijn van Beuge, Frederique Overdijk

Bowlers: Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Isabel van der Woning, Amy Valverde, Yanira Blagg

