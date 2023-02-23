GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECI Women Gibraltar, Match 8

Gibraltar Women (GIB-W) will take on Sweden Women (SWE-W) in the eighth match of ECI Women Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Friday, February 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Gibraltar Women have had a terrible time in the tournament. They have played four matches in the tournament and are yet to taste victory. They are currently at the bottom of the points table and will look to make a strong comeback and would like to start their redemption journey with a win in this match.

Sweden Women, on the other hand, too have played four matches in the tournament. They have managed to win just one match while losing the other three. Much like their opponents, the Sweden Women's team will also be looking to start their redemption journey with a win in this match.

GIB-W vs SWE-W Match Details, ECI Women Gibraltar

The eighth match of the ECI Women Gibraltar will be played on February 24 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The match is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIB-W vs SWE-W, ECI Women Gibraltar, Match 8

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

GIB-W vs SWE-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex will be conducive to both batting and bowling. The batters will be able to trust the bounce of the wicket and the bowlers, who are disciplined enough, can also get something out of the wicket.

GIB-W vs SWE-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

GIB-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GIB-W Probable Playing XI

S Barton, R Reilly, C McNally, N Caruana, L Tryb, P Raghunath, N Laguea, R Worth, E Ferrary, N Robeson, Y Blagg, and A Valverde.

SWE-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SWE-W Probable Playing XI

S Lundell, G Shukla, R Samashekar, K Rana, H Chamto, R Raheja, S Ravuri, N Kayani, S Shivani Devata, K Badarin, and M Alugunoolla.

GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Signe Lundell

Signe Lundell has been in decent form with the bat. She has been pretty consistent and is also good behind the stumps. This makes her the best wicketkeeper pick of the match

Batter

G Shukla

G Shukla has been in good form with the bat. She has consistently been scoring runs and that makes her the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

E Ferrary

E Ferrary has been in good form in the tournament with both the bat and the ball. She could turn out to be the match-winner in either innings of the match and that is why Ferrary is the best bet from the all-rounders section in this match.

Bowler

Y Blagg

Y Blagg has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball. She can be quite lethal in the initial stages and this makes her the best pick from the bowlers category for this match.

GIB-W vs SWE-W Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

E Ferrary

E Ferrary's all-round form has been very useful for her team. She has delivered in clutch situations with both the bat and the ball and this makes her a very important choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

G Shukla

G Shukla has been in fine form in the tournament with the bat. She has been scoring pretty consistently and that makes her a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

G Shukla

E Ferrary

Y Blagg

Signe Lundell

S Shivani Devata

GIB-W vs SWE-W match expert tips

The pitch will be a sporting one and players of all trades will get a chance to impact the match. So, all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl important overs in the death phase will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more such fantasy tips, click here.

GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

Wicketekeepers: S Lundell, S Barton

Batters: G Shukla, K Rana, H Chamto

All-rounders: E Ferrary, N Robeson, N Laguea

Bowlers: S Ravuri, S Shivani Devata, Y Blagg

GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

Wicketekeepers: S Lundell, S Barton

Batters: G Shukla, K Rana, H Chamto

All-rounders: E Ferrary, N Robeson, N Laguea

Bowlers: S Ravuri, S Shivani Devata, Y Blagg

Poll : 0 votes