GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECI Women Gibraltar 2023, Match 4

Gibraltar (GIB-W) will take on Sweden (SWE-W) in the fourth game at the ECI Women Gibraltar on Wednesday (February 22) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Gibraltar lost their last game against Italy by 109 runs. Sweden, meanwhile, lost their last match against Netherlands by 99 runs. Sweden will look to win the game, but Gibraltar are a better team and expected to prevail.

GIB-W vs SWE-W Match Details

The fourth game of the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 will be played on February 22 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 2:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GIB-W vs SWE-W, ECI Women Gibraltar 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: February 22, 2023; 2:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Netherlands and Sweden saw 187 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

GIB-W vs SWE-W Form Guide

GIB-W - L

SWE-W - L

GIB-W vs SWE-W Probable Playing XIs

GIB-W

No major injury updates

Amy Valverde, Christine McNally, Elizabeth Ferrary (C), Helen Mumford, Lenka Tryb, Niamh Robeson, Noelle Laguea, Prabha Raghunath, Rosaleen Reilly, Sally Barton (wk), Yanira Blagg

SWE-W

No major injury updates

Anya Vaidya, Gunjan Shukla (C), Hareer Chamto, Kanchan Rana, Meghana Alugunoolla (wk), Neeha Kayani, Rashmi Somashekhar, Ritu Raheja, Sai Devata, Signe Lundell, Surya Ravuri

GIB-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Barton

Barton, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Lundell is another good pick.

Batters

G Shukla

H Chamto and Shukla are the two best batter picks. R Samashekar is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

A Vaidya

A Vaidya and N Laguea are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Robeson is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Ravuri

The top bowler picks are S Ravuri and Y Blagg. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Shivani is another good pick.

GIB-W vs SWE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Vaidya

Vaidya is one of the best players for Sweden. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She scored14 runs in the last game.

G Shukla

Shukla is one of the best players for Sweden. She batx in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She scored two runs and took a wicket in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for GIB-W vs SWE-W, Match 4

A Vaidya

G Shukla

N Laguea

N Robeson

S Shivani

Gibraltar Women vs Sweden Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gibraltar Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Barton

Batters: G Shukla, H Chamto

All-rounders: A Vaidya, N Laguea, N Robeson

Bowlers: S Ravuri, S Shivani, A Valverde, H Mumford, Y Blagg

Gibraltar Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Barton

Batters: G Shukla

All-rounders: A Vaidya, N Laguea, N Robeson, E Ferrary

Bowlers: S Ravuri, S Shivani, A Valverde, H Mumford, Y Blagg

