GIB vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 Tri-Series, Match 2

Gibraltar will take on Malta in the second match of the Portugal T20 tri-series at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Friday.

This will be Gibraltar's first game of the Portugal T20 tri-series. They have played four T20Is so far, losing all of them. Malta, on the other hand, have just four T20I wins from 13 matches. They lost the first game of the Portugal T20 tri-series against Portugal.

GIB vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Gibraltar: Balaji Pai, Edmund Packard, Chris Delany (wk), Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples, Kenroy Nestor, Patrick Hatchman, Richard Cunningham, James Fitzgerald, Mark Garratt, Adam Orfila

Malta: Gopal Chaturvedi, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam, Bikram Arora (c), Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju, Samuel Aquilina (wk)

Match Details

GIB vs MAL, Match 2, Portugal T20 tri-series

Date and Time: August 20th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The track at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria is a good one to bat on. The first Portugal T20 tri-series game saw Portugal chase down 147 with 11 balls to spare. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s GIB vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Delany – The Gibraltar 'keeper possesses the ability to score crucial runs and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Zeeshan Khan – The 32-year-old Malta opener looked in fine form in the first game, scoring 39 off 21 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Louis Bruce – Bruce could be one of the premier batting options for Gibraltar as he can play substantial knocks.

All-rounders

Varun Thamotharam – The left-handed all-rounder chipped in well with both the bat and ball in the first Portugal T20 tri-series game, scoring 19 runs and taking one wicket.

Balaji Pai – Pai has a solid T20I record, amassing 124 runs and picking up six wickets.

Bowlers

Bilal Muhammad – The Malta left-arm pacer was his side’s best bowler in the first game, returning with figures of 4-0-14-1.

Richard Cunningham – Cunningham might be a vital pick among the bowlers as he can regularly pick up wickets and keep things tight.

Top 5 best players to pick in GIB vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Khan (MAL): 73 points

Bilal Muhammad (MAL): 52 points

Varun Thamotharam (MAL): 49 points

Balaji Pai (GIB): Yet to play in this series

Edmund Packard (GIB): Yet to play in this series

Important stats for GIB vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Khan: 39 runs; SR – 185.71 (This series)

Bilal Muhammad: 8 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 133.33 & ER – 3.50 (This series)

Varun Thamotharam: 19 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 146.15 & ER – 14.66 (This series)

Balaji Pai: 124 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 87.94 & ER – 5.46 (T20I career)

GIB vs MAL Dream 11 Prediction (Portugal T20 tri-series)

Dream11 Team for Gibraltar vs Malta - Portugal T20 Tri-Series 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Delany, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Louis Bruce, Balaji Pai, Edmund Packard, Bikram Arora, Varun Thamotharam, Bilal Muhammad, Justin Shaju, Richard Cunningham

Captain: Varun Thamotharam. Vice-captain: Bilal Muhammad

Dream11 Team for Gibraltar vs Malta - Portugal T20 Tri-Series 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Delany, Zeeshan Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Louis Bruce, Balaji Pai, Bikram Arora, Varun Thamotharam, Joseph Marples, Bilal Muhammad, Bikram Arora, Richard Cunningham

Captain: Bikram Arora. Vice-captain: Balaji Pai

Edited by Samya Majumdar