Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Central Smashers - Dream11 Prediction

Ghani Institute of Cricket will take on Central Smashers in match number nine of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GIC vs CS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Ghani Institute of Cricket have had just one full game and they ended up winning that encounter against the Southern Hitters. Ghani Institute Of Cricket racked up 146 in 20 overs before bowling Southern Hitters out for 118. Meanwhile, Central Smashers are yet to win a game. They have two losses and two no-results so far.

GIC vs CS, Match Details

The 9th match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 between Ghani Institute of Cricket and Central Smashers will be played on November 6th 2022 at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GIC vs CS

Date & Time: November 6th 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some assistance to the spinners while the new ball might do a bit for the pacers. Thus, an all-around surface is likely to be in store for this game.

GIC vs CS Probable Playing 11 today

Ghani Institute Of Cricket Team News

No injury concerns.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket Probable Playing XI: Shahbaz Javed (wk), Muhammad Saleem, Khizer Hayat Butt, Ibraar Afzal, Mohsin Riza, Muhammad Azeem Dar, Luqman Butt, Asad Ali, Sheeraz Khan, Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem, Akhtar Shah

Central Smashers Team News

No injury concerns.

Central Smashers Probable Playing XI: Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Muhammad Gulraiz, Vishwa Lakruwan, Rizwan Haider, Hasnain Ahmed, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Thilina Chamoth, Saleh Shadman, Nallawaringe Ashan Sheranga Fernando, Arif Ullah

Today’s GIC vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Gulraiz (3 innings, 58 runs)

Muhammad Gulraiz has batted well and has got some good starts in this competition. He has accumulated 58 runs in three outings with the bat while striking at 148.72.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Saleem (1 match, 35 runs)

Muhammad Saleem looked solid in the last game. He got 35 in a knock that included two fours and a six and ended up as GIC’s top-scorer.

Top All-rounder Pick

Luqman Butt (1 match, 2 runs, 2 wickets)

Luqman Butt can be quite effective all-round. He returned with figures of 2/8 from two overs. He can tonk it around with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Akhtar Shah (1 match, 4 wickets)

Akhtar Shah may have gone for a few runs in the last game but he has been amongst the wickets. He took four scalps and will be the bowler to watch out for in this encounter.

GIC vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Asad Ali (1 match, 27 runs, 2 wickets)

Asad Ali made a big impact with both bat and ball in GIC’s first match of this tournament. He scored 27 in 11 deliveries (one four, three sixes) and took 2/19 from 3.2 overs.

Shahbaz Javed (1 match, 31 runs)

Shahbaz Javed batted superbly in the last match against SOH. He racked up 31 off just 14 balls in a knock that comprised of three sixes and as many fours. He also took a couple of catches behind the stumps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GIC vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shahbaz Javed 31 runs & 2 catches in 1 match Asad Ali 27 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Luqman Butt 2 runs & 2 wickets in 1 matches Vishwa Lakruwan 3 wickets in 2 innings Vishwa Lakruwan 58 runs in 3 matches

GIC vs CS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders and bowlers. They will be the key. Thus, the likes of Luqman Butt, Asad Ali, Vishwa Lakruwan and Akhtar Shah might be the ones to watch out for.

GIC vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Central Smashers - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Shahbaz Javed, Muhammad Gulraiz

Batters: Khizer Hayat Butt, Muhammad Saleem, Hasnain Ahmed

All-rounders: Luqman Butt, Asad Ali, Vishwa Lakruwan

Bowlers: Akhtar Shah, Rizwan Haider, Arif Ullah

GIC vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Central Smashers - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Shahbaz Javed, Muhammad Gulraiz

Batters: Ibraar Afzal, Muhammad Saleem, Hasnain Ahmed

All-rounders: Luqman Butt, Asad Ali

Bowlers: Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem, Akhtar Shah, Rizwan Haider, Arif Ullah

