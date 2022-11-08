GIC vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 Match Semi-final 1

Ghani Institute Of Cricket (GIC) will take on Central Smashers (CS) in the first semi-final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GIC vs CS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket have been in top form in the ongoing series. They have won four out of their five completed encounters and will start the game as favorites as well.

Central Smashers, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent campaign so far. They have won just one, lost three and one game ended in a tie in the five games.

GIC vs CS, Match Details

The first semi-final match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 between Ghani Institute Of Cricket and Central Smashers will be played on November 9, 2022, at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GIC vs CS

Date & Time: November 9th 2022, 8 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some assistance for the spinners, while the new ball might do a bit for the pacers. Thus, an all-round surface is likely to be in store for this game.

GIC vs CS Probable Playing 11 today

Ghani Institute Of Cricket Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket Probable Playing XI: Shahbaz Javed (wk), Muhammad Saleem, Khizer Hayat Butt, Ibraar Afzal, Mohsin Riza, Muhammad Azeem Dar, Luqman Butt, Asad Ali, Sheeraz Khan, Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem, and Akhtar Shah.

Central Smashers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Central Smashers Probable Playing XI: Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Rizwan Haider, Rohit Vyas, Hasnain Ahmed, Prashant Pawar, Ariff Jamaluddin, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Thilina Chamoth, Nallawaringe Ashan Sheranga Fernando, Vishwa Lakruwan, and Farhan Maxi.

Today’s GIC vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shahbaz Javed (5 innings, 44 runs)

Shahbaz Javed can chip in decently with the bat. He has mustered 44 runs at a strike-rate of 146.67. He has been very good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Hasnain Ahmed (4 matches, 62 runs, 2 wickets)

Hasnain Ahmed has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has got 62 runs in four innings and has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ariff Jamaluddin (3 matches, 78 runs, 2 wickets)

Ariff Jamaluddin is in solid touch with the bat. He has accumulated 78 runs in three innings and has remained unbeaten twice. He took two wickets in the only over he bowled.

Top Bowler Pick

Akhtar Shah (4 matches, 9 wickets)

Akhtar Shah is in excellent bowling form. The GIC pacer has taken nine wickets from four matches and has an economy rate of 7.54. He has a bowling strike rate of 8.67.

GIC vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Asad Ali (6 matches, 11 wickets, 44 runs)

Asad Ali has been magnificent with the ball and he is at the top of the wicket charts in this tournament. He has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.99. He has chipped in with 44 runs at a strike rate of 162.96.

Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem (6 matches, 8 wickets, 32 runs)

Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem is bowling really well. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.84. He has scored 32 runs in three outings with the bat while striking at 188.24.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GIC vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Asad Ali 44 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem 33 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches Akhtar Shah 9 wickets in 4 matches Ariff Jamaluddin 78 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Hasnain Ahmed 62 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches

GIC vs CS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and they will be the top picks. Thus, the likes of Ariff Jamaluddin, Luqman Butt, Asad Ali and Vishwa Lakruwan could be the ones to watch out for.

GIC vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Central Smashers - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 Match Semi-final 1.

Wicketkeeper: Shahbaz Javed

Batters: Muhammad Saleem, Ibraar Afzal, Hasnain Ahmed

All-rounders: Ariff Jamaluddin, Luqman Butt, Asad Ali, Vishwa Lakruwan

Bowlers: Akhtar Shah, Rizwan Haider, Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem

GIC vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Central Smashers - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 Match Semi-final 1.

Wicketkeeper: Shahbaz Javed

Batters: Mohsin Riza, Hasnain Ahmed, Farhan Maxi

All-rounders: Muhammad Azeem Dar, Ariff Jamaluddin, Asad Ali

Bowlers: Akhtar Shah, Rizwan Haider, Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem, Thilina Chamoth

